Mrutyunjay Mahapatra Unveils Decimal’s vConsent and Revamped Vahana Hub for BFSI

Highlights:

Decimal Technologies revamps Vahana Hub into a public marketplace, offering 1,500+ APIs and composable apps to accelerate digital innovation and simplify integration for BFSI institutions.

Launch of vConsent, an enterprise-grade Consent Management Platform built to ensure seamless compliance with India's DPDP Act, featuring multilingual support, omnichannel deployment, and enterprise-grade security.

Strategic focus on compliance, innovation, and customer trust, with Decimal enabling BFSI players to deliver scalable, secure, and transparent digital experiences through a composable and regulated ecosystem.

This landmark announcement was made during an exclusive launch event held on July 1, 2025, at Decimal's headquarters in Gurugram. The event welcomed leading BFSI institutions, technology partners, and clients, with Mrutyunjay Mahapatra—a distinguished industry leader and board member across India's banking sector—joining as Chief Guest.

This transformation and launch is designed to address long-standing challenges faced by banks, NBFCs, fintechs, and service providers, including fragmented vendor ecosystems, delayed go-lives, and the constant need for repeated compliance checks.

The newly launched vConsent, a powerful, enterprise-grade Consent Management Platform built to help financial institutions seamlessly comply with India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023.

The Platform empowers data fiduciaries to obtain, manage, and revoke user consent with full transparency and accountability. vConsent features multilingual and multimedia consent collection in 22 Indian languages, omnichannel deployment, headless APIs, and MACH-based architecture for rapid innovation and compliance agility. Hosted on ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified infrastructure, it provides enterprise-grade security and a seamless path to DPDP compliance.

Vahana Hub goes beyond standard integration tools by focusing on the distinct demands of the BFSI landscape. It enables centralized API management, real-time monitoring, single whitelisting, and failover, eliminating operational inefficiencies and helping institutions shift their focus from firefighting to delivering meaningful customer experiences.

The platform enables organizations to drastically reduce integration time and cost with plug-and-play, low-code/no-code APIs, unified usage analytics, and BYOK (Bring Your Own Key) support. It also empowers financial institutions to host and manage their own APIs and apps, fostering a collaborative and composable digital ecosystem.

With BFSI institutions under pressure to build digital journeys rapidly while staying compliant, Vahana Hub emerges as a purpose-built ecosystem to simplify integration and accelerate innovation. It offers a growing library of over 1,500 APIs and apps across more than 30 use cases, supported by a network of 70+ trusted partners.

The platform provides a single window for discovering, integrating, and managing digital capabilities—all within a secure and compliant framework aligned with RBI, UIDAI, and ISO standards.

With this transformational milestone, Decimal Technologies reinforces its mission to build scalable, compliant, and secure digital infrastructure for the future of financial services.

Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, Member Board Of Directors and Chairman Audit Committee, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) said that “In the data centric new world, the battle will be for Compliant data with verifiable consent.The Indian DPDP Act enjoins players on managing trust as a strong fiduciary responsibility. Due to this, the BFSI sector must reimagine and reposition it’s data handling processes and technology to demonstrate responsibility, transparency, and customer centricity. Innovation will be the key engine for growth with compliance. Players must create well governed, templatised and verifiable innovations to stay relevant and future ready”

“The evolution of Vahana Hub into a public marketplace marks a transformative shift in how the financial services industry can access and deliver next-generation digital capabilities,” said Lalit Mehta, CEO, Decimal Technologies. “We are enabling institutions to innovate with speed and confidence by providing composable, secure, and intelligent building blocks for digital experiences.”

“vConsent represents our commitment to helping the BFSI sector stay ahead of regulatory expectations without compromising on user experience,” said Dinesh Parekh, COO, Decimal Technologies. “It's more than a compliance tool, it's a trust enabler, designed to make data transparency and accountability the new standard.”

With this transformational change, Decimal Technologies reinforces its mission to build scalable, secure, and compliant digital infrastructure for the future of financial services.

About Decimal Technologies

Decimal Technologies is a leader in digital transformation, empowering the BFSI sector to build, deploy, and scale applications effortlessly. With its AI-accelerated, No-Code development environment, Decimal's Vahana Cloud platform simplifies the development process, helping BFSI businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor