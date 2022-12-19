MS Dhoni backed Shaka Harry to be the first plant-based meat brand to open an experience outlet at Bengaluru International Airport

Shaka Harry, India's best-performing plant-based meat brand has launched its first offline experience outlet at the Bengaluru International airport. The Dine in cum Grab and Go outlet will offer over two dozen plant-based meat food varieties to travellers seeking to enjoy a quick healthy meal while on the move.

Shaka Harry is the first plant-based meat brand to open its doors to passengers travelling from the Bengaluru International Airport thereby providing delicious alternate protein options to the flexitarian population. Shaka Harry's range of meal and snacking products which are designed around Indian cuisine and palate includes; snackables and meal accompaniments. Shaka Harry delivers a healthier experience to that of traditional meat dishes. For a growing population, current protein sources aren't sustainably as scalable. They now have a choice to shift to smarter protein alternatives without compromising on taste and texture. The airport menu specially curated by Chef Manu Chandra is designed to satiate not only hunger but also taste across customer segment.

Anand Nagarajan, Co-founder and CEO of Liberate Foods said, "Shaka Harry aims at aggressive growth over the next 5 years. Our first offline outlet at the Bengaluru airport is a step in that direction. Our products are doing significantly better on taste and customer response. Our airport mini restaurant will only add to the overall experience of the discerning travellers. The passenger footfall at the airport is around 30,000 per day. We are targeting 10% of the same. While people can dine in at the outlet, it will also cater to takeaways. The idea is to sample as much and expose the customers to smarter protein food options packed with richness of health and taste. The thoughtfully designed menu offers a wide variety to customers which is a culinary treat thereby making the customer crave for more and keep trying the different options every time they travel to and from the city. Plant protein diets are inherently more sustainable and it's health benefits are driving more customer adoption."

Airport travellers can rejoice healthy versions of fast food favourites that are just like classic chicken nuggets, mutton seekh kebab, mutton seekh Kathi rolls with an interesting twist. Moreover there are wholesome meals and exciting combos on offer too. The menu has tempting snacks, breads n rolls, meals n more including plant-based classic chicken nugget chaat, plant-based mutton samosa, plant-based chicken momos, plant based chicken shami pav, plant-based chicken peri peri fries, plant-based mutton keema stuffed paratha and kaali dal, chatpata plant based mutton seekh Pav, plant-based chicken shami sliders, plant-based mutton keema dosa, plant-based mutton keema khichdi with tadka, plant-based bhuna mutton rice bowl, plant-based mutton biryani and lots more. All products and condiments are 100 per cent plant-based.

Recently, Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni picked up equity in Shaka Harry on the backdrop of the company having earlier received USD2M in a seed funding round by global investors.

Shaka Harry is currently serving over 30,000 customers across 10 cities monthly and expects to triple this number in the next few months. Shaka Harry will also be available on global shelves by the end of this year. Shaka Harry has been on the shelves for less than a year and already are category leaders in this fast-growing sector. Celebrity investors, like MS Dhoni, only further validate both consumer and investor sentiments in a plant-first future.

Liberate Foods Pvt Ltd, a plant protein company with a meat alternate line, Shaka Harry, is founded by proven founders with prior experience and success in scaling businesses in India and globally. The co-founders include Anand Nagarajan, Sandeep Devgan, Hemalatha Srinivasan, Ruth Renita and Anoop Haridasan. The co-founders and leadership team consists of specialist, functional leaders with extensive experience in the food sector.

Shaka Harry products have a distinct advantage with access to proprietary taste and flavour solutions coupled with the brand's partnership with Chef Manu Chandra, one of India's top chefs. Shaka Harry aims at reaching every Indian household for their choice for plant-based protein. The company's products have zero trans-fat and are cholesterol free.

For more information, visit www.shakaharry.com

