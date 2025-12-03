MS Dhoni Backed Superhealth Opens India's First Zero Wait-Time Hospital in Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3: Superhealth, India's first hospital network with zero wait-time and zero commission, has officially launched its flagship facility in Salapuria Towers, Koramangala, Bengaluru, marking the first milestone in its mission to establish a 100-hospital network across the country. The investment into Superhealth has been made by the family office of Mahendra Singh Dhoni alongside an investment by Panthera Peak Capital. The company plans to make world-class, transparent, and trustworthy hospitals accessible to every Indian.

First in the series of 10 hospitals planned in Bangalore, Superhealth has robust Outpatient (OPD) and Inpatient (IPD) departments, offering comprehensive care across numerous specialties, including:

* Cardiology

* General Surgery

* Orthopedics

* Obstetrics & Gynaecology

* Gastroenterology

* Urology

* General Medicine

* Dermatology

* Ophthalmology

* Pulmonology, and more.

Speaking on the development, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, "Healthcare is a fundamental human need, but people struggle with access, quality, convenience, and affordability. I'm excited to support Superhealth's mission to fix healthcare and deliver high-quality care to everyone. Their approach will not only improve outcomes but rebuild trust in the system."

Panthera Peak Capital's Managing Director Nikhil Bhandarkar added, "Superhealth's speed, quality, and clarity of execution are exceptional. We're excited to partner with Superhealth for the long term."

Varun Dubey, Founder & CEO, Superhealth said, "The healthcare system is broken by high capex and commission-driven incentives. We're rebuilding hospitals from the ground up- super high quality, extremely easy to use, radically transparent, and with zero wait times. This frees doctors to focus on one thing: the best patient care."

A New Standard for AI-Powered, Patient-First Care

Superhealth delivers a fully integrated, technology-driven healthcare experience designed to eliminate delays, inefficiencies, and opaque billing.

* Zero-Delay Operations: All processes, from admission to discharge, operate on zero-delay systems, supported by a concierge-led model. This includes the proprietary Magic Discharge™, a policy that ensures patients spend less time waiting and more time healing at home.

* Patient-Centric Design: All OPDs in Superhealth will be located on the ground floor for ease-of-access of patients and to eliminate queues. Every patient is assured privacy, dignity, and safety through single-occupancy rooms, and consultation rooms are equipped with accessibility-focused electric beds.

* AI Integration: At the heart of the facility is Superhealth's proprietary SuperOS, an AI-driven platform that integrates automation, diagnostics, and clinical intelligence. Its AI instantly converts doctor voice notes into digital prescriptions in seven Indian languages with over 95% accuracy, enabling a zero-paperwork model.

By 2030, Superhealth's 100-hospital pipeline, spanning 5,000 beds, aims to generate more than 50,000 healthcare jobs across India, ushering in a new era of efficient, empathetic, and equitable care.

About Superhealth

Superhealth is redefining hospital care in India by reimagining every detail to put patients and doctors back at the centre of care. With world-class infrastructure, full-time senior doctors, advanced AI systems, and a radical zero-commission model, Superhealth is building a 100-hospital network designed for simplicity, transparency, and trust. For families, the VIP Pass makes access to doctors effortless covering up to four members with unlimited consultations and any test or scan prescribed by our doctors, even MRIs. Superhealth is committed to fixing healthcare and making the world better than we found it.

Assets - Superhealth

