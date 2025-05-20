MS Loan Guru Pvt. Ltd. Announces India's First Financial Awareness App to Revolutionize Credit Access

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 20: M.S. Loan Guru Pvt. Ltd., proudly announces the creation of India's first 'Financial Awareness App', a groundbreaking initiative that aims to bridge the financial literacy gap and empower underserved communities with seamless access to credit. The newly created 'Financial Awareness App', facilitates understanding of credit process and managing finances easy, especially for first-time borrowers.

With a proven legacy of facilitating industrial growth, SME progress and entrepreneurial development, M S Loan Guru Pvt. Ltd. is redefining India's lending ecosystem. The company's comprehensive and technology-driven platform is tailored to support individuals often excluded from traditional financial services.

Mission Aligned with 'Viksit Bharat':

Inspired by the vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," Loan Guru Digital is committed to empowering women, creating employment opportunities for youth and promoting social welfare. The company's mission is to foster an inclusive, financially aware, and economically strong India.

Accessible and Inclusive Financial Services:

M S Loan Guru Pvt. Ltd. delivers simplified, meaningful financial services for every Indian, including:

- Women Empowerment & Small Business Support: Assistance in obtaining government subsidies and business loans.

- Education Loan Support: Help for students whose education loan applications have been rejected by banks.

-Auction Property & Loan Consulting: Exclusive access to auction property data and expert investment guidance.

-Expert Advisory Panel: Financial advice from ex-bankers, senior government officers, and legal professionals.

These services ensure that even the most financially excluded individuals may have access to credit and also guidance they actually need.

Robust Loan Portfolio and Real Impact :

Thousands of businesses have already benefited from Loan Guru's services via our tailored solutions for loans, including:

- Structured Finance & HNI Loans

- Commercial Vehicle (CV) & Construction Equipment (CE) Finance

- CGT-MSE Unsecured Business Loans

- NPA & Stressed Asset Funding

- Long-Term Industrial Loans

These solutions have directly supported industrial units, SMEs, start-ups, real estate developers, and business houses.

Harnessing Technology for Financial Inclusion :

M S Loan Guru Pvt. Ltd. integrates cutting-edge technology to streamline lending:

- AI-Based Eligibility Checks

- End-to-End Digital Loan Applications

-Smart Loan Matching Algorithm's

-Over 1 Million+ Users via Strategic Partnerships

- Collaborations with NBFCs, NGOs, and Digital Platforms

Proven Success and Visionary Roadmap :

With over 27 years of experience and a dedicated team of industry experts, the company has successfully revived NPA accounts, supported sick units, and fueled new business success stories.

M S Loan Guru Pvt. Ltd. is not only just transforming lending but also building a movement for financial empowerment across India.

