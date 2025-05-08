Ms. Saloni Jain Joins FEF To Support The Future Of Fashion Startup Ecosystem

New Delhi [India], May 8:As the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) continues to build a dynamic ecosystem of visionaries and change agents, the addition of Ms. Saloni Jain as an investor marks yet another stride forward.

Joining a prestigious league of industry leaders and cultural icons such as Mr. Ravi Jaipuria, Mr. Gaurav Dalmia, Mr. Vinod Dugar, Ms. Manju Yagnik, Ms. Sonali Dugar, and Bollywood legends Mr. Akshay Kumar and Mr. Karan Johar, her involvement underscores FEF's commitment to merging capital with conscience—igniting innovation not just in fashion, but in the social fabric of India.

A Legacy of Luxury and Leadership

Saloni Jain has meticulously built an unparalleled footprint in luxury, particularly in jewellery. She is the Founder of Vinayak Jewels Foundation and Director at Vinayak Products Pvt. Ltd. and Innovate Hub Prime Estate LLP. With a blend of strong business lineage and formal management education, she has played a vital role in the growth of Vinayak Jewels over the last two decades.

Her leadership has helped transform the brand into one of the fastest-growing jewellery manufacturers in the country—crafting timeless pieces in Jaipur for a discerning global clientele.

A Champion of Social Change

Beyond entrepreneurship, Saloni Jain is a tireless advocate for social impact. As Chairperson of JITO Jaipur Chapter, she has championed education, entrepreneurship, and women's empowerment—impacting over 400 girls through scholarships and skill-building initiatives.

Through the Vinayak Jewels Foundation, she supports:

Welfare initiatives with Akshaya Patra

Health camps for artisans

Civic partnerships driving grassroots change

Her commitment was recently recognized with the ‘Nari Gaurav Samman’.

Political Engagement and Civic Advocacy

Saloni's influence extends into civic and political spheres. She has actively engaged with key leaders, including:

The Mayor of Jaipur

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan

The President of India

Her collaborative efforts with policymakers highlight her dedication to sustainable community development.

A Strategic Fit with FEF's Vision

Saloni Jain's entrepreneurial insight and philanthropic commitment make her a powerful addition to FEF. On her association with the Fund, she shared:

“Our group has always championed innovation—bringing together passionate designers, skilled engineers, and master craftsmen, backed by state-of-the-art technology to serve global markets. What drew me to FEF is its powerful vision to empower emerging entrepreneurs and fashion startups. It aligns perfectly with our commitment to the Make in India mission and my personal goal of creating opportunities for youth to realise their dreams.”

She adds:

“India's fashion industry is valued over ₹125 million, yet remains fragmented. Emerging talent often lacks access to capital, mentorship, and market connections. FEF bridges that gap—merging creativity with strategy, and creating a platform for real growth.”

FEF's Leadership Weighs In

Speaking about this dynamic collaboration, Mr. Vagish Pathak, Chairman, and Mr. Sanjay Nigam, Founder of FEF, stated:

“Ms. Saloni Jain brings a powerful combination of creativity, entrepreneurial acumen, and a genuine commitment to social impact. Her leadership in luxury jewellery and her drive to foster meaningful change align seamlessly with FEF's vision. With her support, we aim to reshape the fashion industry—offering mentorship and resources to help startups scale and thrive. Her involvement will be a catalyst in building a vibrant, sustainable fashion ecosystem.”

About the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF)

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) is a groundbreaking initiative committed to fostering collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurship within India's fashion industry. By investing significant resources, FEF empowers aspiring fashion professionals to build thriving enterprises.

With mentorship, funding, and strategic guidance, FEF aims to bridge critical gaps and accelerate the evolution of the industry—transforming passion into purpose.

