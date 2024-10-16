MSM Group Becomes Official Sponsor of Indian Mini Football Team for WMF Men's U23 World Cup 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 16: MSM Group is thrilled to announce joining hands with the Minifootball Association of India (MAI) as the official sponsor of the Indian U23 Mini Football Team for the WMF Men's U23 World Cup 2024, in Mali Losinj, Croatia. The Minifootball World Cup represents the largest and most prestigious competition organized by the World Minifootball Federation (WMF). Held every two years, this premier event showcases the best of 6-a-side mini-football on a global stage. This exciting partnership underscores MSM Group's commitment to supporting sports and community development on a global stage.

As the official sponsor, MSM Group, which includes verticals such as MSM Unify, Q Academy, and Innivec, will receive significant exposure throughout the tournament, thereby providing a unique platform for MSM Group to increase its brand visibility and engage with a passionate global audience. Additionally, upon the team's return to India, a special photo session will be arranged, featuring the players in their branded uniforms, solidifying MSM Group's association with the team and the sport.

Sharing his excitement on this partnership, Dr. Raghwa Gopal, CEO, MSM Unify, stated, "At MSM Group, we believe in the power of sports to unite, inspire, and uplift. Our sponsorship of the Indian Mini Football Team is a testament to our commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting a sense of pride in our Indian roots. Supporting these athletes as they represent our country on the global stage aligns perfectly with our value of empowerment."

Siddhesh Chindarkar, Secretary-General, Mini-football Association of India (MAI) added,"The Minifootball Association of India extends heartfelt gratitude to the MSM Group and their partners, MSM Unify, Q Academy, and Innivec, for their invaluable support that enabled our team to participate in the WMF U23 World Cup. We especially acknowledge MSM Group and their subsidiaries as the first-ever financial supporters of the MAI India Team in this endeavor. We look forward to their continued support as India prepares for the prestigious WMF World Cup 2025 in Baku, where 32 countries will compete for the title."

MSM Group believes this partnership is an ideal opportunity to not only showcase the brands but also to support the growth of mini football in India by promoting sports and coming up with new CSR initiatives aimed at community development and sustainability, in line with its mission to drive positive change beyond regular operations.

Brig. Uttam Hukku (Veteran), CEO, South Asia, MSM Unify, added, "Sponsoring the Indian U23 Mini Football Team is more than just a branding opportunity for MSM Group; it is our way of celebrating Indianness and supporting the sporting spirit of the youth. By standing behind these talented players, we aim to foster a sense of pride, resilience, and excellence."

Tanvir Qureshi, CEO, Q Academy, echoed this sentiment, saying, "At MSM Group, supporting the Indian Mini Football Team reflects our ongoing dedication to empowering the next generation of achievers. We believe that success comes from both opportunity and determination, and we are proud to back these athletes as they represent India with pride and passion. This partnership reinforces our belief in providing platforms where talent, whether in education or sports, can thrive and make a lasting impact."

