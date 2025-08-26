MSMEs contribute 30 per cent to nation's GDP, provide 28 crore jobs

New Delhi, Aug 26 MSMEs are the true engines of growth, contributing over 30 per cent to GDP, 45 per cent to exports, and providing employment to more than 28 crore people, particularly with their presence across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, an MSME Ministry official said on Tuesday.

Addressing the CII MSME Growth Summit 2025 here, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, MSME Ministry, Dr Rajneesh, said that their resilience enabled India’s swift post-pandemic recovery, and they will be central to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

In the last three years, the MSME Ministry has facilitated credit guarantees worth Rs 6.4 lakh crore, he said.

He also noted that 100 technology centres are being established nationwide to strengthen MSME competitiveness.

Stressing the need to shift from a price-centric approach to one anchored in quality, competitiveness, and technology adoption, Dr Rajneesh said that MSMEs must integrate into global value chains to drive India’s vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

CII National MSME Council Chairman and Rajratan Global Wire CMD Sunil Chordia said that focusing on formalisation and ease of doing business, capital access and investment, technology, innovation and productivity, skill development and workforce can enhance the competitiveness of MSMEs.

CII National MSME Council Co-Chairman and Pon Pure Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CMD M. Ponnuswami stressed the importance of raising awareness among MSMEs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities about the opportunities offered by Industry 4.0, low-cost automation, and credit schemes.

Meanwhile, Somany Ceramics Chairman and Managing Director Shreekant Somany underscored that India’s growth story is inseparable from the success of MSMEs, which are evolving as global players with fast-rising exports.

CII National Committee on Smart Manufacturing Chairman and Rockwell Automation Managing Director Dilip Sawhney noted that Industry 4.0 solutions are pivotal for MSMEs to overcome challenges of traceability and compliance that restrict their integration with global clients.

CII’s Working Group on Technology, CII ASCON Council Chairman, and Siemens' Director, Industry and Policy Vikram Gandotra emphasised that Indian industry can match global leaders like Germany and South Korea by embracing technology, innovation, and design excellence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor