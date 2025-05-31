MSMEs hold the key towards becoming a Viksit Bharat

New Delhi, May 31 Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the key towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and it is the right time to speak about Industry and MSME collaboration to celebrate their contribution to India’s aspirations, a top government official has stressed.

India, in its aspiration, has been constantly growing, from being the 10th largest economy 10 years ago to currently the 4th largest economy.

According to Dr Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSMEs, through vendor development programmes, technology upgradation, transfer of technologies, and integration of SMEs in the supply chain, “we can create an opportunity that is a win-win situation for players on both sides of the collaboration, as MSMEs get an opportunity to grow and industry gets an opportunity to source their requirements domestically with emphasis on Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat”.

Dr Rajneesh launched the ‘CII MSME Export Helpdesk,' during ‘CII Annual Business Summit 2025’, expressing optimism for its role in scaling MSMEs to drive competitiveness and productivity.

R. Mukundan, Vice President, CII deliberated on the four basic pillars for unlocking the full potential of MSMEs. The pillars include building skills and capability, ensuring that they can work with less regulatory oversight.

“Other than employment generation, exports play a critical role as they allow us to plug into the global value chain. In sectors like textile, agricultural processing, and leather, MSMEs lead the way in supplying materials around the world,” he mentioned.

Their grassroot presence makes them the backbone of evolving India into a high-performing, competitive enterprise in the future.

Making a comparison with the global scenario, Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens India, said that 27 million are employed in small and medium enterprises in Germany, a country of 84 million people, who contribute to 55 per cent of the GDP.

India, thus, has enormous potential with 60 million enterprises, he added.

