mStreet Investments Secures Landmark Office Transaction for Membrane Group at Novus Tower

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 9: mStreet Investments has successfully facilitated a key real estate transaction, enabling Membrane Group India Pvt. Ltd. to secure a premium office space at Novus Tower, Udyog Vihar - one of Gurugram's leading corporate destinations. With excellent connectivity and a well-established corporate ecosystem, the location provides a future-ready workspace for Membrane Group's growth trajectory and operational needs.

Novus Tower's strategic location in Udyog Vihar continues to attract high-growth organisations seeking high-quality workspaces supported by strong regional accessibility and proximity to the airport, key corporate corridors, and a thriving talent base, making it a preferred choice for expansion-focused enterprises.

Commenting on the announcement, Vivek Mohan Dembla, Founder, mStreet Investments, said, "We believe that the right space plays a defining role in how a company grows, collaborates, and serves its customers. Membrane Group is scaling fast in India, and we are thrilled to support them with a workplace that matches their ambition and momentum. This partnership has been built on clarity, trust, and a shared focus on long-term success."

The transaction was led with the continued support and partnership of Mr. Arpit Narang, Director at Membrane Group India Pvt. Ltd., and Mr. Peeyush Narang, Director at Membrane Group India Pvt. Ltd., whose clarity, professionalism, and collaborative approach were instrumental in ensuring a seamless process.

With this achievement, mStreet Investments continues to reinforce its position as a trusted real estate advisor, delivering spaces that drive operational excellence and support business vision for leading organisations across India and global markets.

mStreet Investments is a specialised real-estate advisory firm built on expertise, transparency, and a steadfast focus on delivering value. Headquartered in the National Capital Region, the firm has facilitated over 8 million sq. ft. of transactions across India and global markets, enabling businesses, investors, and occupiers to make confident, data-backed real-estate decisions.

With a global mindset and a deep understanding of the evolving real-estate landscape, mStreet follows a simple approach, first understanding the client's problem statement, then crafting a practical, well-informed solution, and executing it effectively. The team brings together deep market insight and hands-on experience across office leasing, capital investments, asset acquisition, valuation, residential advisory, and international real-estate transactions.

At mStreet Investments, excellence is a commitment providing real-estate solutions and unmatched service that help clients succeed.

To find out more about mStreet Investments, please visit www.mstreetinvest.com.

