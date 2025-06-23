MSys Technologies Rebrands as 'Aziro'-- Signaling a Bold New Era in AI-Native, Innovation-Driven Future

VMPL

New Delhi [India] / New York [US], June 23: MSys Technologies, a global leader in Infrastructure Engineering and Digital Transformation, has officially rebranded as Aziro (pronounced "Ah-zee-roh"). This marks a bold new chapter in the company's evolution as an AI-native technology transformation partner for global enterprises, high-growth ISVs, and AI-first pioneers.

The shift to Aziro is far more than a simple name change. It reflects a sharpened purpose and a renewed focus on delivering AI-driven innovation. Backed by deep software product engineering expertise and a growing international presence, Aziro is primed to help clients build intelligent, autonomous, and scalable software ecosystems designed to drive growth and rapid transformation. "Aziro represents our present and future," said Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Aziro. "Our clients trust us with their most ambitious technology transformations. With AI now central to our engineering DNA, Aziro is built to scale that trust, and its impact."

The rebrand introduces a contemporary visual identity and a clarified market narrative while reaffirming the company's original engineering ethos. Aziro will continue to drive innovation-led transformation through intelligent automation, platform modernization, and deep-tech product engineering. Its teams of engineers, solution architects, and transformation experts remain committed to solving complex technology challenges across industries ranging from Storage and Digital infrastructure to Fintech.

At its core, Aziro enables businesses to embrace cognitive automation, reimagine their platforms, and scale their software products from early-stage innovation to IPO-level readiness. Its new brand language underscores agility, innovation, and a deep passion for problem-solving values that have long been part of its culture. "Aziro is our statement of intent, of who we are, what we solve, and how we show up for our clients," said Sameer Danave, Senior Director - Marketing at Aziro. "It reflects our identity as an AI-native, innovation-led transformation partner built to tackle today's enterprise challenges and design tomorrow's opportunities. This is not just a name change, it is a bold elevation of our promise."

About Aziro:

Aziro (formerly MSys Technologies and pronounced as "Ah-zee-roh") is an AI-native product engineering company driving innovation-led transformation for global enterprises, high-growth ISVs, and AI-first pioneers. We empower organizations to embrace cognitive automation, reimagine platforms, and harness AI-driven insightsaccelerating innovation, unlocking new revenue streams, and ensuring they lead in an AI-first world.

