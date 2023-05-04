MTAP Technologies Transforms Fleet Automation with Innovative SaaS Solutions

New Delhi [India], May 4 (/NewsVoir): MTAP Technologies, a software company, is disrupting the transport automation sector with its cutting-edge SaaS solutions, transforming the fleet industry.

The bootstrapped start-up provides SaaS products that streamline corporate and school transport operations and empower cab operators, ensuring complete fleet visibility, enhanced customer satisfaction & safety, seamless and cost-efficient operations and hassle-free commuting.

As a location-based service provider, MTAP is spearheading the latest industrial revolution through its innovative & advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools & analytics.

Leveraging IoT principles, MTAP provides a secure, centralized platform that automatically monitors and manages various transportation requests. Its suite of services comprises Safetrax for entire employee transport management, SafeBus for school bus management and Autologix to simplify complete cab rental booking solutions.

MTAP Technologies is dedicated to empower fleet operators and businesses with state-of-the-art SaaS technology, enabling them to make data-driven decisions, increase productivity, and grow their business with ease.

The company has a data science and machine learning team focused on enhancing routing automation algorithms and other transport management features, further improving the experience for their customers.

According to Satvir Singh Kohli, Co-founder & CEO of MTAP Technologies, "We have experienced an impressive growth with the addition of over 50 clients in the last six months & 200+ clients over the past few years. The Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market is a rapidly growing industry and we aim to revolutionize the way businesses manage their transportation needs. Our objective is to double the customer base while maintaining its commitment to exceptional customer support that sets us apart from our competitors. With a growing team dedicated to providing a seamless experience for corporates, schools, and fleet operators, MTAP is continuously striving for new breakthroughs."

MTAP Technologies is actively working to build a positive and inclusive workplace that enables people with diverse abilities to thrive. To strengthen the orgzation, MTAP is hiring senior leaders who share their vision of providing superior customer service, continuous innovation, and sustainable growth for customers and stakeholders.

MTAP's services are currently used by Google, Maersk, Webhelp, AT&T, Tesco, Vodafone, HP, Groupon, Network 18, Target, ABP News, CMA CGM, and more, transporting more than 100,000 employees per day, clocking more than 300,000 users till date.

The company's mission is to solve transportation needs and provide them with a software platform that is tailored to their specific requirements. As a leading force in the industry 4.0 movement, MTAP Technologies is poised to lead the way in the transportation industry with its unwavering dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor