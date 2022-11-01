MTV Hustle 2.0 launches India's first AI-powered Rapper that can rap on any word you want

As Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 continues its epic quest for India's newest rap sensation, youth entertainment leader MTV India launched 'BotHard' - an AI-powered rapper, a state-of-the-art creative bot that can rap on any word you want. Combining artificial intelligence and the rhyming sensibilities of hip-hop music, the revolutionary tech innovation breaks new grounds across music, entertainment, and technology, and provides a first-of-its-kind consumer engagement experience for fans.

The name 'BotHard' stems from the colloquially used Indian phrase "Bohot Hard" which refers to a rap song or rhyme that is acknowledged as exceptional in the rap community. The inception of BotHard underscores how real human talent in the musical genre of rapping remains unrivalled - with skill, practice and finer nuances of musicality, technique, and performance. The stage of Realme MTV Hustle 2.0, co-powered by Wild Stone new classic range, and produced by Fremantle Media, has been grooming raw talent into industry-ready professionals since its premiere. Complementing this objective, MTV India created 'BotHard', successfully accentuating the power and potential of such talent rooted in creative liberty and individualistic identity that Rap History boasts of.

Link:

The bot was brought to life with the GPT3 platform and was specially trained to find rhyme structures of popular rappers. Built with a tech-first creative approach, the AI also learns and develops its 'rap-game' with each interaction over time. This smart technology has caught the attention of the young, tech-savvy audience. BotHard is on Instagram as @bothard.raps, WhatsApp, Google Voice and Alexa, reaching audiences on a multiplatform scale.

Speaking on the initiative, Anshul Ailawadi, Head - Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, "MTV has always been about bold visions and big moves. 'BotHard' is an example of disruptive, transmedia storytelling that complements the raison d'etre for Realme MTV Hustle 2.0. With this initiative, we hope to redefine the consumer experience for our Gen-Z and millennial fans."

Utsav Chaudhuri, Marketing Head - Youth, Music, and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "At MTV, we focus on strategic and innovative experiences across multiple youth touch-points. We are at the cusp of exciting possibilities with AI to drive narratives, recall value and immersive consumer engagement. With the confluence of avant-garde technology and a multi-platform approach we developed 'BotHard', a first-of-its-kind AI-powered rapper, to further put the spotlight on real, unmatched talent curated by Realme MTV Hustle 2.0."

Squad Boss and Rap sensation EPR said, "Challenging India's first AI-powered rapper was a lot of fun! When I first heard of BotHard, I was intrigued by its smart technology and ability to rap. Interacting with him on social media and on national television, I believe he has simply reinforced how the intuitive and visceral human power of storytelling remains unmatched. And Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 is all about that - the avant-garde poets of this generation, and their skillfully crafted storytelling."

The AI-powered rapper challenged some of the biggest names in the industry, across the globe. The bot also made an appearance on the show battling the talent on Realme MTV Hustle 2.0. BotHard has piqued the curiosity of fans and audiences alike, who can challenge the bot to bust a rhyme on any word. As MTV Hustle 2.0 gears up for the grand finale on 6th November, fans are eagerly waiting to see who takes home the coveted title. The show boasts of outstanding moments and one of them is the foray of AI-powered BotHard into the burgeoning rap scene of the country.

BotHard's appearance on the show:

MTV, the world's premier youth brand, is a dynamic and vibrant blend of music and pop culture. With a global reach of more than half-billion households, MTV is a cultural home to the Gen-Z, music fans and artists. 50 MN+ fans following MTV across show pages on social media have made it one of the top brands in social influence as well. As a creative powerhouse, MTV's repertoire of flagship properties include Roadies, Splitsvilla, Hustle, MTV Unplugged and Supermodel of the Year that dabble with innovative formats, along with some of the most engaging cause-led initiatives like MTV Trash Talk, Baar Bra Dekho, MTV Woofer etc., that drive the youth towards positive change. As the universe of the young, MTV Insights Studio also brings out the most extensive bi-annual study into the mindset and behaviour of India's youth through the Youth Marketing Forum Report. MTV also has its own branded content arm, called the MTV Brand Studio, for advertisers exploring edgy and quirky branded content, which, in the past has collaborated with brands like HP, Airbnb, Nescafe LinkedIn and many more. The channel boasts of some innovative properties such as MTV BCL, MTV BRAVE 20 and MTV India Music Summit as part of the prestigious content partnerships. The Consumer Products of MTV are available across 35+ unique categories through strategic brand licensing tie-ups. The latest addition to the ecosystem is the licensing of the Roadies franchise into Cafe Roadies in Noida and Club Roadies in Jaipur.

For information about MTV in India, visit

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor