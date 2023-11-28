MTV Splitsvilla Star Akashlina Chandra Launches Vegan Beauty Line, Akashlina Cosmetics, Championing Inclusivity in Beauty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: In an exciting development for the Indian beauty industry, Akashlina Cosmetics makes its debut today. Founded by Akashlina Chandra, known for her charismatic presence in MTV Splitsvilla, the brand introduces a vegan, cruelty-free, and inclusive range of beauty products, pioneering a new wave of ethical beauty standards.

The inception of Akashlina Cosmetics is a narrative of passion and vision. Akashlina Chandra’s transition from a reality TV personality to a beauty entrepreneur is fueled by her personal experiences in the beauty world. She realized the need for products that cater to a wide spectrum of beauty enthusiasts, leading to the creation of a brand that resonates with inclusivity and ethical beauty practices.

The product range is crafted with every consumer in mind. The brand is a reflection of Akashlina’s own experiences, with products like the ‘Butterfly Effect' eyeshadow palette that celebrate the journey of self-discovery and the variety found in individual beauty

“Akashlina Cosmetics emerges as a beacon in the beauty landscape, heralding a celebration of beauty in its purest form. This brand stands as a testament to the belief that beauty transcends external adornment, embracing the essence of our authentic selves. It champions the notion that beauty should be a personal signature, a form of self-expression that honors one’s inner that define us all.”, said Akashlina Chandra.

The brand's commitment goes beyond its product line, emphasizing community engagement and customer involvement. Akashlina envisions a brand that is interactive, where feedback and customer experiences shape the future of the products.

As Akashlina Cosmetics steps into the market, it promises to offer a unique experience to its customers. It’s a brand that celebrates beauty in all its forms, promoting a message that beauty is not just about external appearances but about embracing diversity and making ethical choices.

