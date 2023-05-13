Much-Awaited Mega Awards Show "Telugu Influencer Awards 2023" to be held in Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], May 13 (/GPRC): The countdown has begun for the much-awaited mega award show "Telugu Influencer Awards 2023," which will be held in Hyderabad on July 15, 2023. Popular faces from Tollywood and Television industry are expected to grace the gala awards ceremony with their presence.

The "Telugu Influencer Awards" are the most prestigious in social media, which honour the top Influencers in the Telugu states. This award ceremony is orgzed by Advide (a Prikus Group Company). Advide is a Holistic digital marketing, Influencer marketing, and market research agency located in Hyderabad. Advide integrates years of experience and knowledge to provide its clients with performance-driven and creative solutions.

The nomination process for the Telugu Influencer Awards 2023 has also started.

P Arjun, CEO of Advide (a Prikus Group Company), said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch edition of the Telugu Influencer Awards 2023. We aim to recognize and celebrate the best talent among Digital Creators & Influencers who create content exclusively in Telugu. We are honoured to have a lot of celebrity guests lined up for the event, and we look forward to a successful grand award ceremony."

The mega event has already received an overwhelming response in the initial nomination phase. YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram content creators are eligible for Telugu Influencer Awards 2023.

This event also offers a fantastic opportunity to the influencers and acts as a gateway to collaborate with various brands along with widespread publicity.

