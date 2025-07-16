Mudrex Taps Digirovers for Web3 Growth Across Google and Meta

Bengaluru / Mumbai, July 17: In a landmark partnership that combines Web3 technology with data-driven marketing accuracy, Digirovers, the world’s leading performance and affiliate marketer, has been selected to spearhead Mudrex’s digital growth strategy in international markets.

Started in 2018 and supported by Y-Combinator, Mudrex is among India’s fastest-growing crypto investment platforms. Having a user base of over 3 million, the company is working towards democratizing access to crypto-based financial products for the retail investor class. The recently signed crypto marketing alliance with Digirovers is a key milestone in this growth process.

High-Performance Marketing at Scale

As per the deal, Digirovers will be managing performance marketing campaigns for Mudrex on Google Ads, Facebook, and Instagram with an acute emphasis on:

High-quality user acquisition

Conversion rate optimization

Lifting customer LTV (lifetime value)

Data-driven campaign experimentation for sustainable growth

The partnership aims at Mudrex’s international markets covering the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The move is aimed at strengthening the platform’s goals to emerge as a world leader in asset management through crypto.

The Web3 Advantage: Strong Sector Alignment

Speaking about the alliance, Pranjal Aggarwal, Head of India Markets at Mudrex, remarked:

“We were looking for a partner who not only understood the nuances of Web3 and fintech, but also brought the agility, experience, and global scale to drive results across performance channels. Digirovers demonstrated exactly that. Their structured approach to growth, platform fluency, and data-driven experimentation stood out, and we're excited to scale together.”

In the fast-changing world of decentralized finance (DeFi), this collaboration merges technical wisdom with marketing accuracy, setting a standard for others in the sector.

Why Digirovers?

With active presence in India, Singapore, the US, the Middle East, and Brazil, Digirovers specializes in designing high-ROI campaigns for top fintech, gaming, edtech, and e-commerce brands. Its own Data Management Platform (DMP)—with over 300 million transacting users—gives it unparalleled visibility into digital behavior and intent.

As per Kushal Garg and Rishi Batra, Business Directors at Digirovers:

“Crypto is one of the most exciting frontiers for performance marketing today. Partnering with Mudrex, a leading brand in the space, gives us the perfect opportunity to apply our expertise at scale. We're excited to work together on building sustainable, data-led growth across global markets.”

The emphasis on sustainability and structured scaling places this partnership in sharp contrast with earlier crypto marketing campaigns, which were often short-term and speculative.

The Bigger Picture: Web3 and Mainstream Adoption

The timing of this crypto marketing alliance is deliberate. Regulatory certainty is slowly coming through in various jurisdictions, and consumer demand for regulated, structured crypto products is increasing.

Mudrex provides retail investors risk-adjusted, diversified crypto portfolios, which means it is further aligned with long-term financial planning rather than speculative trading. The trick now is to grow awareness and trust — and that’s where Digirovers’ role becomes paramount.

By using precision-targeted campaigns, dynamic creative optimization, and multi-market experimentation, Digirovers seeks to develop rich consumer interaction in Web3 ecosystems — an effort that requires both marketing sophistication as well as sector acumen.

About Mudrex

Established in 2018, Mudrex has its headquarters in Bengaluru and works to make crypto investments easy, accessible, and reliable. With more than 3 million users and investment from funds such as Y-Combinator, Village Global, and Nexus Venture Partners, Mudrex is building a new generation of retail financial products underpinned by blockchain and DeFi.

Some of the solutions provided by the platform include:

Thematic crypto portfolios

Systematic investment plans (SIPs)

Regulated access to tokenized assets

About Digirovers

Digirovers Solutions is a technology-led performance marketing agency with international reach. Utilizing programmatic acquisition, affiliate marketing, and direct media, it empowers brands to scale with deterministic and measureable digital results. The company’s client roster features top players in fintech, gaming, e-commerce, and edtech.

With a self-contained DMP of 300M+ active users, Digirovers provides intent mapping, cohort modeling, and real-time campaign optimization — delivering customized strategies on platforms such as Google, Meta, TikTok, and programmatic DSPs.

Strategic Alignment for the Long Run

This crypto marketing partnership is not just transactional; it's visionary. It reflects the emergent convergence between fintech evolution and performance marketing sophistication, a domain still underutilized in the Web3 space.

By fusing Mudrex's mission with Digirovers' media prowess, this collaboration is poised to create a sustainable blueprint for user growth in the crypto space, one that could inspire similar alliances across fintech ecosystems globally.

For more information, visit:

www.digirovers.com | www.mudrex.com

