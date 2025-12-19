MUIT Incubation centre inaugurated at Noida to support early stage Startups

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19: In a recent development, a modern Incubation Center co-working space was established at the Noida campus of Maharishi University of Information Technology under the MUIT Incubation and Innovation Foundation (MIIF). The co-working space was inaugurated by the Chancellor of Maharishi University, Shri Ajay Prakash Shrivastava. The initiative aims to provide a strong platform for youth and innovation-driven early stage startups, enabling them to transform their ideas into viable businesses and actively contribute to the country's economic growth.

On the occasion, Chancellor Shri Ajay Prakash Shrivastava stated that this initiative by MIIF will help turn many aspirations into reality and strengthen India's progress and self-reliance in the coming times. He emphasized that in today's competitive environment, startups need not only innovative ideas but also proper guidance, resources, and institutional support, all of which will be provided through this co-working space.

MIIF Director Rahul Bhardwaj said that the co-working space established by the MUIT Incubation and Innovation Foundation is a significant step toward promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. This initiative reflects the foundation's strong commitment to supporting new incubators and emerging startups by offering not just physical space, but also long-term mentorship, guidance, and access to essential resources. He added that the facility will create an ecosystem where entrepreneurial ideas can grow and develop into successful ventures.

Speaking on the occasion, MIIF CEO Varun Shrivastava said that the foundation's effort is to ensure that no new startup is forced to step back due to a lack of funds or resources. He highlighted that the co-working space will provide startups and students with benefits such as reduced operational costs, networking opportunities, and access to expert mentorship.

MIIF Senior Executive Dr. Trapty Agrawal stated that this initiative goes beyond being just a co-working space. A comprehensive ecosystem has been developed for startups, incubators, and students, offering state-of-the-art technology, mentorship, training programs, and industry linkage. She added that this initiative will further strengthen the Government of India's 'Startup India' mission.

The event was attended by Deans, Deputy Deans, faculty members, staff from various departments of Maharishi University of Information Technology, MIIF incubetee and different startups. Experts believe that in today's time, co-working spaces for early stage startups have become essential for startups as they not only provide a workspace but also encourage collaboration, exchange of ideas, and innovation. The initiative by the MUIT Incubation and Innovation Foundation is expected to give a new direction to entrepreneurship in the region.

