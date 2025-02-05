Mukesh Ambani commits to double Reliance investment in Bengal by 2030

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 5 : Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday committed that his conglomerate will double its investment in West Bengal by the end of the decade 2030.

Speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, the tagline of which is 'Bengal means business', Ambani said in 2016 when he first attended this Summit, Reliance's investments stood below Rs 2,000 crore. In less than a decade since 2016, he said his Group's investments in Bengal have increased 20 times, and "we invested over Rs 50,000 crore."

Reliance's commitment to Bengal's all-around development remains unwavering, and "We shall double this investment by the end of this decade," Ambani committed today, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the dais.

More importantly, he said the investments made so far have created over one lakh direct jobs and spurred significant economic growth in West Bengal.

Further, he said Jio is also building Bengal's first cable landing station in Digha, to enable Fiber connectivity in the state. It will be commissioned early next year and will become a gateway for Bengal's digital leadership in eastern India, Mukesh Ambani asserted.

Asserting that data centres are at the heart of AI infrastructure and Jio is currently building the world's best AI infrastructure in India, Mukesh Ambani announced today that they have modified its Data Centre in Kolkata to a state-of-the-art AI-ready Data Centre, and that will be ready in the next 9 months.

Further, Reliance plans to expand its retail business network to 1,700 stores in the next three years, operating 2.2 million sq. ft. of warehouses in the State.

At present, they operate a network of over 1,300 stores in West Bengal, spanning an area of over 8 million sq. ft.

Also, Reliance's New Energy Initiative will begin its operations in the end of 2025, he said.

The 8th edition of Bengal Global Business Summit is being held on February 5-6, 2025 in Kolkata.

With a combination of strategic geographical advantages, proactive government policies, skilled human resources, and a vibrant business environment, West Bengal has emerged as a key player in India's economic growth story, the Summit's website read.

West Bengal has been consistently among the fastest-growing States in terms of economic growth with a GSDP expected to reach Rs 18.79 lakh crores in 2024-25. Bengal is a hub for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, IT, cement, leather, iron and steel, textiles. As the largest economy in eastern India, West Bengal ranks as the 4th largest state in India in terms of Net Value Added, the Summit's website claimed.

