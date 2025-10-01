Mukesh Ambani reclaims top spot as India's richest, Gautam Adani second: Hurun India Rich List 2025

New Delhi [India], October 1 : Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed his position as the richest Indian, overtaking Gautam Adani, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 released on Wednesday. With a wealth of Rs. 9.55 lakh crore (USD 105 billion), the 68-year-old Reliance Industries Chairman returned to the top spot, while Adani, 63, and his family followed closely with Rs. 8.15 lakh crore.

For the first time in the history of the list, a woman has made it to the top three. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, 44, and her family secured the third spot with a wealth of Rs. 2.84 lakh crore. She not only became the richest woman in India but also the youngest among the top 10.

The 2025 edition of the list marks an expansion in India's billionaire community. The country now has more than 350 billionaires, six times the count since the list was first published 13 years ago. In total, 1,687 individuals have wealth above Rs. 1,000 crore, an increase of 284 new entrants compared to last year. On average, India created one new billionaire every week for the past two years.

The report also noted that India's richest individuals added wealth at a rate of Rs. 1,991 crore per day. In absolute terms, the Bajaj family, led by Niraj Bajaj, recorded the highest gains this year, with their wealth increasing by Rs. 69,875 crore to Rs. 2.33 lakh crore, propelling them to sixth place.

Among the youngest names to debut, Aravind Srinivas, the 31-year-old founder of Perplexity, entered the billionaire ranks with a net worth of Rs. 21,190 crore, making him the youngest billionaire on the list. Zepto co-founders Kaivalya Vohra, 22, and Aadit Palicha, 23, also made it, becoming the youngest entrants overall.

The entertainment industry experienced a significant milestone with Shah Rukh Khan joining the billionaire club for the first time, boasting a wealth of Rs. 12,490 crore. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, returned to the billionaire list after a sharp rise in the company's stock price boosted his wealth to Rs. 15,930 crore.

Mumbai continued to dominate as the city with the most individuals on the list, with 451 names, followed by New Delhi at 223 and Bengaluru at 116. In total, 101 women featured this year, including 26 dollar billionaires.

The combined wealth of the top 10 richest Indians accounted for 28 per cent of the overall list, while Ambani and Adani together made up 12 per cent of the total wealth. The cumulative wealth of the 2025 list stood at Rs. 167 lakh crore, which is greater than the GDP of Spain and almost half of India's GDP.

