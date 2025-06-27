Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services Jumps 5% After SEBI Nod for Broking Business

Jio Financial share price jumped almost 5 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, June 27, after market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allowed Jio BlackRock Broking to act as a stockbroker and clearing member. Jio Financial share price opened at ₹313.85 against its previous close of ₹312.40 and jumped 4.5 per cent to an intraday high of ₹326.55. Around 11:05 AM, the stock traded 4.35 per cent higher at ₹326, looking set to extend gains to the fourth consecutive session.

In an exchange filing on June 27, Jio Financial said: "The Securities and Exchange Board of India has granted a certificate of registration dated June 25, 2025, to Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited to act as a stockbroker/clearing member." Earlier on Wednesday, June 11, Jio Financial Services informed the exchanges that Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers had received approval from SEBI to operate as an investment adviser. Meanwhile, the company has infused ₹190 crore into its payments banking arm, Jio Payments Bank Ltd. According to its regulatory filing, JFSL has been allotted 19 crore equity shares of ₹10 each in the wholly owned subsidiary, with the investment made in cash at face value.

Technical analyst Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities shared a positive outlook for Jio Financial Services on ET Now Swadesh. He said the recent correction in the stock, which saw it fall to nearly Rs 200, seems to be over, and the counter has now entered a recovery trend. While he described the stock as a slow mover, he believes that over the coming months, Jio Financial could show good momentum. “The stock is trading within an upward-sloping channel on the weekly chart, which indicates sustained buying. Structurally, it looks bullish,” Palviya said. He further added that in the short term, the stock is comfortably trading above all its key moving averages, reinforcing its bullish outlook. He recommended a “buy and accumulate” strategy, especially as long as the stock holds above Rs 275. On the upside, a breakout above Rs 305–308 could lead to a short-term rally, with the stock potentially reaching Rs 330, and even Rs 350–370 in the medium term.



