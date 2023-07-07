Mukesh Chhabra to REVEAL the process of casting in biggest Bollywood films and shows in USA Tour with Faridoon Shahryar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: "There are many talented actors in USA who want to achieve their dreams in films and OTT space in India. Mukesh Chhabra is a remarkable casting director who has revolutionised the concept of casting. I decided to do a Conversation based USA Tour of Mukesh ji with internationally awarded Journalist Faridoon Shahryar whose interviews amazed me during a flight on Emirates Airways recently. We shall create awareness on how aspiring actors in USA can realise their dreams of acting in trending shows and films," said Meit Shah of EB5 Florida Real Estate whose company Blue Wave Events is organised 'Art of Acting' Conversation based tour in four cities in USA this August.

"Casting is not merely a job for me, it's a passion. It gives me a great high when deserving actors get their due. When I see Nawaz, Rajkummar Rai, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and many others do well, I feel vindicated that actors can find their place under the sun and can become stars in their own right. Through 'Art of Acting' I shall talk about the journey of some of the biggest films and significant shows that I've been a part of. It's my privilege that I shall be conversing with Faridoon Shahryar who has been a great support to me over the years and is one of the most respected media figures to have emerged from India," says Mukesh Chhabra.

"I've seen Mukesh's phenomenal journey and have been fascinated with his earnest approach towards helping actors realise their potential. I can't wait for aspiring actors in US to marvel at Mukesh's thought process in the 'Art of Acting' USA Tour. We are getting a very keen interest from across USA. It's a 4 city Tour as of now but we promise to take it to many more cities in USA and other countries in the times to come," says Faridoon Shahryar.

'Art of Acting' USA Tour with Mukesh Chhabra and Faridoon Shahryar is scheduled to happen in four cities. Seattle on August 7, San Francisco on August 8, Dallas on August 9 and Washington DC on August 10.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor