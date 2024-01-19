Mukesh Katotra, Appointed as Advisory Board Member of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, Adding Expertise to Indian Film Industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: Mukesh Katotra, renowned for his visionary leadership in the culinary industry and commitment to societal upliftment, is now an esteemed Advisory Board Member of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. As the Co-founder, Executive Director and CFO of Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group India, Mukesh Katotra brings over a decade of expertise, contributing significantly to the culinary world’s evolution.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival stands as a pinnacle in the film industry, honouring excellence and innovation in cinema. DPIFF endeavours to recognize and celebrate individuals in the film industry who have exhibited unwavering dedication and exceptional potential through their tireless endeavours. Recognizing Mukesh Katotra’s invaluable contributions to societal welfare, DPIFF proudly welcomes him to their Advisory Board. The festival celebrates outstanding achievements in filmmaking, serving as a platform for global cinematic talent.

Mukesh Katotra's passion for social change extends beyond his culinary endeavours. His co-founding of Project Eka Foundation, dedicated to empowering disenfranchised communities, showcases his commitment to education, women empowerment, crisis management and skill development. Past collaborations between Project Eka Foundation and DPIFF underline a holistic approach to community development. Notably, during the pandemic, Mukesh's relentless efforts aided over 5000+ families with essential supplies, showcasing his dedication to societal welfare.

Recipient of prestigious awards such as Business Mint 40 under 40 and Young CFO of the Year by ET Now, Mukesh Katotra's multifaceted influence reaches beyond entrepreneurship. His enduring dedication towards leveraging films as a powerful tool for community impact aligns seamlessly with DPIFF's mission, making him an invaluable asset to the festival’s Advisory Board.

In a world where the influence of cinema knows no boundaries, Mukesh Katotra's association with DPIFF becomes a powerful testament to the festival’s dedication to excellence and positive impact. As his multifaceted influence continues to shape diverse industries, DPIFF stands resolute as a beacon, amplifying the transformative power of film on a global stage and solidifying its position as a platform for celebrating cinematic brilliance and societal change.

