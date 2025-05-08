Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Journey from Cancer Survivor to Bihar’s First Ready-to-Cook Food Brand Founder

New Delhi [India], May 8:In a world where the rush of modern life often compromises food quality and health, one man's personal battle with adversity has birthed a powerful movement toward chemical-free, traditional Indian meals. Mukesh Kumar Singh, the founder of Mr & Mrs Mart Pvt. Ltd. and its flagship brand RDSPAVITR, is not just building a business—he's building a legacy of health, purity, and resilience.

Born into a humble farming family in 1978, Mukesh’s journey is a testament to grit. “We had very little, but I always had big dreams,” he recalls.

His early life was marked by academic brilliance despite financial hardship, a tragic accident in Delhi, labor-intensive years in Punjab and Bangalore, and unimaginable personal losses, including the untimely death of his wife in 2011. Yet, each blow was met with quiet resolve.

In 2013, Mukesh opened a small tile shop in Muzaffarpur, which flourished into a full-fledged showroom by 2018. But life threw another curveball in January 2020: a shocking diagnosis of mouth cancer, despite a life free of tobacco or harmful habits. This led to a sobering discovery—most of our daily foods are laced with carcinogenic preservatives, synthetic additives, and harmful chemicals.

“I was devastated but determined,” Mukesh shares. “When I learned that adulterated food might have caused my cancer, I made a vow – to make clean, chemical-free food accessible to everyone.”

That vow took shape in April 2022 with the establishment of Mr & Mrs Mart Pvt. Ltd., and later that year, the launch of RDSPAVITR. With a sprawling 14,000 sq. ft. facility in Muzaffarpur—half dedicated to manufacturing and half to retail—RDSPAVITR began offering traditional grocery staples and, eventually, a revolutionary line of Ready-to-Cook (RTC) Indian meals made with no preservatives, additives, or artificial flavors.

Today, RDSPAVITR stands out in a market dominated by shelf-life-obsessed brands. Their offerings—ranging from Litti and Paratha premixes to Biryani and Khichdi—are not only authentic in taste but also boast a 3-month natural shelf life. Each meal takes just 5–15 minutes to prepare, catering to urban consumers craving both health and convenience.

“We're not just selling food,” says Mukesh. “We're restoring trust in what we eat—bringing back the tradition of honest, home-cooked Indian meals, with none of the toxicity that plagues modern packaged foods.”

The growth has been nothing short of remarkable. Starting as a local supermarket, RDSPAVITR clocked ₹3.1 crore in revenue by FY 2024–25 and is poised to cross ₹5 crore in the current fiscal year. The company now employs 23 staff, serves over 150 daily customers (75% of whom are repeat buyers), and is preparing to expand across e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, with future phases targeting Q-commerce and even exports.

RDSPAVITR's transparent, on-site production model—where customers can watch their food being prepared—and free same-day delivery in Muzaffarpur through their mobile app set them apart in the saturated grocery space.

Beyond numbers, Mukesh's story resonates with millions of Indians looking for trustworthy food sources. As the clean-label movement grows and consumers increasingly seek quick yet nutritious options, RDSPAVITR offers an honest solution rooted in values, tradition, and lived experience.

About RDSPAVITR:

RDSPAVITR is India's first authentic, preservative-free, ready-to-cook food brand originating from Bihar. Launched in 2022 under Mr & Mrs Mart Pvt. Ltd., it offers healthy, delicious Indian meal kits and grocery products made using traditional methods and premium, locally sourced ingredients.

