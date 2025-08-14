Mukka Proteins Limited to Revolutionize Bengaluru's Urban Waste Management with 300 TPD BSF Plant engineered by Advanced Scientific Technology

PNN

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 14: Mukka Proteins Limited (NSE: MUKKA | BSE: 544135), a leader in the animal protein industry has been officially empanelled as an Authorised Waste Processor by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML). Under this empanelment, the Company will manage the collection, transportation, processing, and scientific disposal strictly in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 of 200-300 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) of wet waste, with a planned expansion to 1,000 tonnes per day (TPD). This service will cater to bulk waste generators categorised under BSWML guidelines.

This milestone underscores the Company's commitment to sustainable practices, environmental responsibility, and innovation in waste processing. The initiative is expected to significantly contribute to Bengaluru's waste management infrastructure, ensuring eco-friendly and scientifically sound disposal methods by converting city waste into high-value products like insect protein as an alternate source of protein supplements for fish feed and pet food supplements and organic compost.

This development follows national recognition for waste management excellence in Mangaluru, where the company's subsidiary, Ento Proteins Private Limited, operates a similar Black Soldier Fly (BSF) facility which is currently the largest unit at any municipal solid waste management site in India. The successful model in Mangaluru was recently praised by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, highlighting the effectiveness and innovation of the initiative.

In alignment with its expanded operational scope, Mukka Proteins Limited has proposed amendments to its Memorandum of Association (MOA) to include the following new business objects:

Expansion in Insect-Based Products: Formalizing the business of developing and marketing ingredients from insects for a wide range of applications, including animal feeds, aqua feeds, and potential medical preparations, backed by dedicated R&D to enhance production and quality.

Comprehensive Waste Management Solutions: Broadening the scope of waste management activities to include sourcing and processing of various waste streams (organic, food, agri waste) and offering specialized, environmentally friendly solutions on a commercial basis.

Manufacturing of Agri-Inputs and Soil Conditioners: Venturing into the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of a wide range of agricultural inputs, including organic and inorganic compost, humic and fulvic acids, bio-stimulants, and other soil conditioners to support sustainable agriculture.

Leadership Commentary

Commenting on this development, Mr. K. Mohammed Haris, Managing Director & CEO, Mukka Proteins Limited, said:

"Securing the Bengaluru project is a landmark achievement for Mukka Proteins. It allows us to apply our proven BSF technology on a metropolitan scale, addressing critical urban waste challenges while creating a circular economy. The recent commendation from our Hon'ble Prime Minister for our work in Mangaluru validates our approach and inspires us to replicate this success. This new plant not only represents a significant business opportunity but also reinforces our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable innovation."

About Mukka Proteins Limited

Mukka Proteins is one of the key players in the Animal Protein industry in India and has been consistently awarded by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) for its export performance. It distributes its products within the domestic market and exports them to more than 20 countries. With its subsidiary Ento Proteins, MPL is a pioneer in using Black Soldier Fly technology to process food waste into insect meal and oil for aqua feed, animal feed, and pet food. The company is now expanding its focus to include large-scale urban waste management and a wide array of agri-business activities, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and a circular economy.

Safe Harbor

Any forward-looking statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company are based on certain assumptions which the Company does not guarantee the fulfilment of. Past performance should not be simply extrapolated into the future. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company's operations include a downtrend in the industry (global or domestic or both), significant changes in the political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labour relations, exchange rate fluctuations, technological changes, investment and business income, cash flow projections, interest, and other costs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

