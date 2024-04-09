Mukta A2 Cinemas celebrates the spirit of India with 'exclusive pricing' for "Maidaan"

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 9: A first of its kind initiative by a national exhibition chain, Mukta A2 Cinemas will offer an exclusive pricing on tickets for Maidaan at Rs. 99 along with special prices on F & B combos also offered.

Mukta A2 Cinemas, a leading name in the filmed exhibition industry, announced a groundbreaking initiative with exclusive ticket pricing to enhance the cinema experience for moviegoers. With the aim of providing exceptional value to its patrons, Mukta A2 Cinemas is set to offer a special ticket pricing scheme of Rs 99* for the highly anticipated film "Maidaan" starring Ajay Devgn, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

The cinema chain in a statement stated that the aim was to unite movie patrons across its chains with the special pricing initiative. The pricing will be made available from the 10th of April across all its chains in the country.

Speaking about this one of a kind initiative, Rahul Puri, Managing Director, Mukta A2 Cinemas said "At Mukta A2 Cinemas, we have always been committed to providing unparalleled entertainment experiences to our valued patrons. Maidaan is a film that celebrates the spirit of India and celebrates the golden era in Indian football. We hope to amplify this celebration with the introduction of our special pricing and exclusive discounts on F&B combos."

"We have always aimed to create memorable moments for our audience while promoting the spirit of the country with such cinema." He added.

In addition to the attractive ticket pricing for "Maidaan," Mukta A2 Cinemas is also rolling out special discounts on food and beverage combos. This complementary offer is designed to elevate the overall moviegoing experience across the country.

"Subhash Ji (Subhash Ghai) and Mukta A2 Cinemas have always paved the way for making cinema accessible to moviegoers at large. I am happy that this exclusive pricing of tickets for our film 'Maidaan' is yet another step in that direction." Said Satwik Lele, C.O.O, Mukta A2 Cinemas

A sports biographical film Produced by Boney Kapoor, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn, 'Maidaan' depicts the golden era of Indian football.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on 11 April with paid previews starting from 6 pm on April 10.

