Muktideep S, Modern Colours recognized by Minister Aman Arora, Punjab Government at Pillars of India, Event by INMYCITI

New Delhi [India], April 19 (/SRV): INMYCITI Orgzed The "The Pillars Of India, Held On Mar 23, 2023, At Jw Marriott, Chandigarh in Collaboration With The Government Of Punjab (Aap Party). The young entrepreneur Muktideep Singh, Managing Director of the company, Modern Colours Private Limited was recognized as one of Pioneers of New Punjab to have brought expansion & growth to Punjab. He was felicitated by the Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, Government of Punjab. The Aim Was To Acknowledge The Industrialists for Bringing GDP Growth, Development, Technical Advancements, and Employment Generation & Opportunities To Punjab.

The Chief Guest, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Who Enlightened The Audience By Speaking About The Future Prospects Of Bringing Clean & Renewable Energy Projects To Punjab As Well As How Industrialists Can Be A Part Of The Same. The Employment Generation & Trainings Needed To Educate The Youth & Later Provide Them With Work Opportunities Is Of Utmost Importance.

Modern Colours Private Limited is an emerging name in the paint industry in Punjab. They are into manufacturing all types of enamel paints & primers, PU paints, Epoxy paints, PU Primers and Epoxy primers are their main products. The high quality, versatility and high durability of the paint has brought the name of Modern in the limelight. During 2022, they were awarded at PILLARS OF PUNJAB held by the Government of Punjab, orgzed by INMYCITI.

Muktideep Singh, with his long horizon and foresightedness has caused the industry to stand among the best in the State. The company has expanded the marketing of its products PAN India and now the company is planning to enter into the export market. Shortly, the company is looking into its way for manufacturing powder paints, furniture paint and the decorative sector.

Gopal Arora And Krishan Arora, The Founders Of Event Orgzing Company: Inmyciti, Believe That All The Industrialists & Medical Combatants Are The Pillars Of The Nation Who Have Been Adding To The Growth Of Country In Terms Of Gdp, Economy Boost, Medical Advancements, Quality Of Life, Employment Generation & Development. Every Business Is A Chance To See Punjab Grow Tremendously In Various Ways, Any Industry Be It Healthcare, Finance, FMCG, Education, Paper Mills, Textile Or Manufacturers. Therefore, They All Need To Be Recognized, Appreciated And Provided Prominent Exposure To Build The Best In The Nation. The Founders Said That Their Vision And INMYCITI's Vision Is To Bring Forward The Opportunities For Everyone Present To Grow Business By Branding And Networking At The Event.

The Event's Associate Partners Were Aarene Healhcare Pvt Ltd, Stands On The Belief Of Care, Innovation And Commitment. Its Mumbai Based Pharmaceutical Orgsation With Over 110 Products In Various Specialities Like Orthopaedics, Internal Medicine, Diabetes Management, Cardiology, Neurology Etc. The Sheer Hard Work Has Resulted Aareen Healthcare As Ranked Among 150 In The Indian Pharmaceutical Market As Per Iqvia Nov 22.

Another Associate Partner Was Oxford Hospital, Which Is A Multi-Speciality Hospital Covering More Than 15 Departments. Lead By The Medical Director Dr Gurbeer Singh Gill Who Is A Super Specialist In Heart & Diabetes. He Has Special Expertise In Treating Patients Upto 10,000 Without Stents. Dr Gurbeer Singh Gill Has Done More Than 5,000+ Coronary Intervention And More Than 20,000+ Echos

A Few Awardees Who Were Felicitated By The Punjab Government Were:

Jassi Khangura

Oswal Group

Future Reality Group

Blurock Wealth

Amandeep Group Of Hospitals

Metamorphosis Unlimited

Wills Solutions

Kangaro Group

Rantej Singh

Mobisafar Services Private Limited

Aareen Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Oxford Hospital

The Event Had A Promising Future Proposal By Inmyciti For Punjab's Rural & Urban Beautification & Development Project. The Idea Is To Adopt The Roundabouts, Dividers, Landscapes, Parks & So On To Maintain The Area & Uplift The Beauty To Increase The Quality Of Life.

