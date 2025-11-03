Mulank Smartspaces Enters Student and Young Professional Housing Segment

Real estate disruptor launches tech-enabled co-living spaces to address India's evolving rental landscape.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 3: India's fastest-growing real estate brand, Mulank Smartspaces, has announced its strategic entry into the student and young professional housing segment, marking another bold step in its journey of redefining urban living. Known for pioneering smart and affordable residential spaces across Gujarat, the company is now focusing on creating compliant, community-driven, and technology-enabled co-living spaces designed for India's growing youth population.

A New Era in India's Rental Housing

With recent government regulations tightening the norms around unorganized Paying Guest (PG) accommodations, the rental housing ecosystem in India is undergoing a transformation. Thousands of students and working professionals are now seeking safe, comfortable, and legally compliant living options.

Recognizing this gap, Mulank Smartspaces is introducing a modern, professional alternative.

“Students and young professionals deserve better — not beds packed into rooms, but thoughtfully designed personal spaces built on comfort, dignity, and security,” said Mukesh Mulani, Founder & Managing Director of Mulank Smartspaces.

Smart, Secure, and Stylish Co-Living Solutions

Under its new vertical, Mulank Smartspaces will develop smart studio apartments (approximately 400 sq. ft.) equipped with cutting-edge technology and community features.

Key Features Include:

Fully furnished, plug-and-play studios

High-speed Wi-Fi and ergonomic furniture

Smart app-based access and 24×7 surveillance

Laundry, housekeeping, and managed facilities

Dedicated social and community zones

100% legal and regulatory compliance

Centrally located near colleges, universities, and commercial hubs across Ahmedabad, these properties aim to redefine convenience and lifestyle for India's mobile youth.

Phase 1: 1,000+ Beds Across Ahmedabad

In the first phase, Mulank Smartspaces plans to roll out over 1,000 beds, fully compliant with fire safety and municipal regulations. Each property will follow a standardized management model to ensure transparency, convenience, and peace of mind for residents and asset owners.

“We're not just renting rooms — we're creating aspirational living spaces that young India will be proud to call home,” said Ankesh Jain, Co-Founder, Mulank Smartspaces.

A Promising Opportunity for Investors

The company's new model also presents a lucrative investment opportunity, offering high rental yields and long-term stability in a rapidly growing market.

Investment Highlights:

Units priced below ₹30 lakhs

8–10% assured annual rental returns

Consistent occupancy from student and professional demand

Professionally managed, zero-maintenance investment

Strong Foundation for Disruption

In just two years, Mulank Smartspaces has evolved into a ₹100 crore+ real estate enterprise, driven by innovation, smart design, and customer trust. The company's commitment to affordability, compliance, and modern urban living has set it apart in a competitive market.

Expansion Plans: From Gujarat to Pan-India

Following its Ahmedabad launch, the company plans to expand to key cities such as Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Chandigarh, building a pan-India co-living ecosystem tailored for students and young professionals.

“Our mission is to build India's most trusted, youth-first co-living brand — where affordability meets aspiration,” added Mulani.

About Mulank Smartspaces

Mulank Smartspaces is among India's fastest-growing real estate innovators, specialising in smart and lifestyle-driven housing solutions. With a growing portfolio exceeding ₹100 crore, the company continues to push boundaries in compact luxury, technology integration, and sustainable community living.

Media Contact

Website: www.mulanksmartspaces.com

Email: support@mulanksmartspaces.com

Instagram: @mulanksmartspaces

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.