Multi-faith delegation of Indian Minorities Foundation denounce terror in one voice; pays homage to the victims of the 9/11 terror attack

New York [US]/ Chandigarh [India], June 22: A multi-faith delegation of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack that took place on September 11, 2001, as they visited the 9/11 ground zero in New York on June 20 in memory of those who fell to the attack.

The IMF's multifaith delegation, led by Chancellor Chandigarh University & IMF convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu, paid homage to the victims of the attack at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. The delegation held a special multifaith prayer as well. A multitude of minority community leaders took part in the event, which was organized on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the USA which began on June 21. PM Modi has already arrived in the USA.

Notably, the delegation visited ground zero and held special prayers on Tuesday as the attacks of 11 September 2001 also took place on the same day (Tuesday). Caitlin Leavey and Sara Tumulty, who both lost their father in the September 11 attack, also participated in the prayers.

A peace march was organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) on the occasion in which the Indian minorities' diaspora participated in large numbers. The peace march commenced from the office of the New York Mayor and concluded at ground zero of the 9/11 attack where the members of the IMF delegation paid tribute to the victims of the September 11, 2001 attack.

Later in a joint statement during the multifaith tribute ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial at ground zero in New York, the people belonging to different minorities, who were part of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) delegation condemned terrorism in any form happening anywhere in the world.

While denouncing terrorism, they termed it as an act against humanity and voiced effective measures to counter-terrorism. The minority leaders unequivocally urged world leaders to join hands in countering terrorism across the globe and lead the world toward peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, IMF also honoured the Tuesday's Children for their commendable work in serving the families of terror attack victims. Chancellor Chandigarh University & IMF convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu handed over the award of honour to Kathryn Ellard, who is the program manager of Tuesday's Children. Tuesday's Children, an NGO, provides a lifetime of healing for families who have been forever changed by terrorism, military conflict, or mass violence. The Tuesday's Children, over the last 20 years, has served more than 45000 individuals who have been victims of military conflict and violence of that sort. They provide mental health and wellness to the victims and their families to recover from the trauma and the loss.

Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a US-based businessman, and philanthropist, who earlier this year was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honor given by the Indian government to its settlers in foreign countries, was also part of the peace march. Dhaliwal, who hails from Patiala said that they are thankful to PM Narendra Modi for the work he has done for the Sikh community in the last nine years. "No one before him has ever done such great things for the Sikh community. There are numerous examples be it the opening of the Kartarpur corridor or waiving the GST on langar items," said Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a prominent face of the Sikh community.

"Minority Communities play a crucial role in India's Growth Story, and enjoy equal rights, opportunities, and security in the country as that of the Majorities," said His Holiness Dr. Acharya Lokesh Muni, Founder President of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the message of an inclusive India where everyone enjoys equal opportunity to progress and has taken landmark initiatives for the social and economic welfare of the Minorities during the last 9 years. From solving long-term pending issues to providing support to all Minorities for their socio-economic development, PM Modi has ensured that the sentiments of all communities in India are considered. Under his leadership, people of all the Minority Communities enjoy equal opportunities for education, entrepreneurship, and employment, and contribute equally to the growth journey of the nation."

Acharya Abhiramananda Avadhuta from Ananda Marga, a global spiritual and social service organization, also hailed PM Modi for supporting all the minority communities. "It gives me pleasure to say that Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister of India who supports all the minority communities of the country. We wish him the best in carrying forward his mission of uplifting minority communities and working toward a better world," said Acharya Abhiramananda Avadhuta who on behalf of Ananda Marga congratulated IMF convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu for coming all the way from India and organizing the event in New York. He further stated that PM Modi sees the world as a family and propagates the idea of universal brotherhood.

Babu Khalfan, who has been living in the US for 52 years, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting Muslims in India and working for their betterment. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure has taken several initiatives for the welfare of Muslims in India. Under his leadership, the Muslim Community in India is flourishing and enjoying equal rights, respect, and progress as that of other communities."

Imam Mohammed Shaheedullah from New York said that all faith leaders here who have assembled here condemn terrorism. "We appreciate the efforts of various countries to condemn terrorism, especially India which has actively taken counter-terrorism measures in recent years," he said.

Meanwhile, a Buddhist monk based in New York expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work for the welfare of Minorities in India and for working tirelessly for establishing the feeling of oneness, love, and brotherhood among all. He also said that it is important for everyone to come together to create a world where there is no hatred and violence but only love and harmony.

Tazim Khalfan, a representative of the Muslim Community who has been living in the US for the past 52 years, expressed her gratitude towards PM Modi for his work for the welfare of Minority Communities and efforts to empower Muslim women in India through several landmark initiatives undertaken during last nine years.

Tazim said, "Muslim women across the globe are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting Muslim women in India and acting against Triple Talaaq to protect their rights and respect. With the abolition of Triple Talaaq, PM Modi has not just empowered the Indian Muslim women but also set an example for other Muslim countries of the world." She also applauded PM Modi for promoting peace and harmony in the world and playing a significant role in providing solutions to global issues that are threats to humanity.

Guru Dileep Kumar Ji Founder of the World Yoga Community and NGO Representative to the United Nations Department of Global Communications (DGC), Guru Dileep kumar Thankappan, said, "Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come into power, he has been working on bridging the gap between all the communities in India and foster the spirit of oneness, brotherhood, unity, and peace among all. I strongly believe that under PM Modi, no part of Indian society has been left out or ignored. He has focused on every person, every community including the Minorities, and under his leadership, the Minority Communities in India today enjoy equal rights like the Majorities." Guru ji, who hails from Kerala, further applauded Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu for initiating the creation of an organization that brings the leaders of all Minority Communities on a common platform with a mission to inculcate the spirit of communal harmony and participate in the development and progress of the nation as one family.

While paying homage to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, "Although it has been more than 21 years, the wounds of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks are still fresh on mind and soul. Through my homage, I am trying to reach out to the victims' families who have lost their loved ones in the attacks. on behalf of IMF pay my condolences to the families of the victims who have joined us today for the day and I also salute the brave survivors who lived up to the spirit of their nation and fought against the tragedy that changed their lives and came out as winners."

Chancellor Chandigarh University & IMF convenor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said that PM Modi during the last nine years has lifted India's image on the global stage due to people-centric governance. "PM Modi's understanding of the aspirations of the minority communities worked for their upliftment throughout the last nine years. During 65 years of India's Independence, the political parties considered Minority Communities for their Vote Bank politics only," said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Satnam Singh Sandhu further said, "The Minority Communities in India enjoy full freedom and equal opportunities without any discrimination of caste, creed, or religion. Minorities living in India feel safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. In his tenure of 9 years, PM Modi resolved several long-term pending issues of Minority Communities and took landmark decisions such as the Opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor after 7 Decades, ensuring Justice for the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims after 3 Decades for the Sikh Community, abolition of Triple Talaq, FCRA Registration for Harimandir Sahib, and creation of Ladakh as separate UT."

"While there was Instability, Insurgency, and Inequality during the earlier 65 years but now that has changed after PM Modi took over and India has witnessed development, peace, Innovation, and Integration," Satnam Singh Sandhu added.

India Minorities Foundation, a non- government organization, founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University, is committed to promote patriotism and national pride among minority groups and support to empower individuals and communities. IMF is working to promote a sense of belonging and inclusion. The main objective of IMF is to foster a sense of national pride with a sense of national pride among minority groups by highlighting their shared history, culture, and contributions to the nation, and by encouraging active participation in civic life.

