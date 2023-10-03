Multi-faith leaders join hands, giving the message of 'Akhand Bharat' during mega cleanliness drive of Chandigarh Welfare Trust

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], October 3: Faith leaders of different religions participated in the mega cleanliness drive of Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) held in Chandigarh in a symbolic show of unity among all communities towards building a sustainable and clean India. The mega cleanliness drive was flagged-off by Chancellor of Chandigarh University & CWT founder Satnam Singh Sandhu, and Chandigarh MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The religious leaders of different faiths – Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, and Sikhism – came together at the park to promote cleanliness and hygienic lifestyle. Besides 2000 volunteers, residents and Safayi Karamcharis took part in large numbers in the mega cleanliness drive giving the message of unity for Swachhata. On the occasion, a Tricolor map of India was made using flowers to show unity in diversity for the vision of cleaner India.

The drive which was organised by CWT in collaboration with Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, on the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for one hour of 'Shramdaan for Swachhata' as 'Swachhanjali' to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) under theme 'Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath'.

The day-long mega cleanliness drive was also a part of CWT's 'Sewa Pakhwada' which began on the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17. Besides cleaning the park, the faith leaders also planted saplings in the park. On the occasion, the Shivalik Park which witnessed the historic multi-faith gathering was renamed as 'Akhand Bharat Park' as it became this symbol of unity between all communities.

The drive received a huge response and participants also took a pledge making commitment towards cleanliness and devote time for it. A plantation drive was also held at the Shivalik Park, in which saplings were planted.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University & Founder of Chandigarh Welfare Trust along with Anwar Ahmed, General Secretary of Minority Morcha; Kaka Khan, Vice President Jama Masjid Sector 45 - Chandigarh; Khursheed Ali, Muslim leader from Uttar Pradesh; Anil Masih, President CNI Church Chandigarh; Colonel Gursewak Singh, president of Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 13 (Manimajra); S.S Randhawa Chairman Senior Citizens; Daler Singh, President Waheguru Seva Society; And Rajesh Chahal, President Shri Sankmochan Hanuman Temple among others were present on the occasion.

The gathering of religious leaders at one place showed that achieving cleanliness and sanitation is a shared responsibility. In the day-long cleanliness drive, which was aimed to raise awareness about the benefits of Swachhata and hygienic surroundings and emphasised on contributing towards the vision of PM Modi to achieve clean and hygienic India, as many as 2000 volunteers, 250 Safai Karamcharis, and scores of residents of Manimajra participated in the cleanliness drive.

Chancellor of Chandigarh University & CWT founder, Satnam Singh Sandhu said that it was overwhelming to see people from all religious communities coming together for achieving cleanliness. "Every community showed enthusiasm towards a common goal of clean and hygienic India. This park became a symbol of unity and harmony among all communities. Achieving clean India is a shared responsibility and everyone is contributing to this cause under the visionary leadership of PM Modi who made Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a 'Jan Andolan'," said Satnam Singh Sandhu."

"All the citizens of India endorsed the vision of PM Modi and joined hands in this movement to make India a clean and hygienic nation which is pivotal for the development of the country during 'Amrit Kaal'. Initiatives like Jal Jeevan Abhiyan and Swachh Bharat Mission have accelerated India's growth," he said.

Mukesh Didi, Brahm Kumari, said that this is truly symbolic to have people of all faiths coming together to show solidarity for achieving clean and hygienic India. "This park will be a symbol of unity among people of all religions to work for PM Modi's vision of clean India. It was his Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that inspired the citizens towards cleanliness and hygiene and made it as a vital part of their lifestyle," she said.

Anil Masih, president of All Churches Council for Punjab and Chandigarh, who is also a nominated councillor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, said that by gathering for a common cause of achieving cleaner India, the members of different faiths have shown a symbolic unity which is the only way to achieve this dream. "Under PM Modi, 'Clean India' has become the dream of common man and everyone is enthusiastic to contribute towards making India a cleaner and hygienic country. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, has been a historic initiative taken by PM Modi and the transformation it has brought, in terms of sanitation in rural and urban areas, is remarkable," he said.

Kaka Khan, Vice-President of Jama Masjid, Sector 45, said that everyone here is there to celebrate the nine years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan which was launched in 2014 by PM Modi. "It has become a people's movement and everyone is contributing towards this mission. It is important that every community should join hands towards the common goal and this is what this mega cleanliness drive has contributed towards bringing everyone for a common cause," he said, adding that, "PM Modi's immense contribution in terms sanitation is historic and no other Indian PM before him has made such contributions for making India a clean and hygienic country."

Col. Gursewak Singh, the president of Resident Welfare Association (RWA), said that renaming this park as 'Akhand Bharat Park, is a historic movement and it instilled the people of this area with a message of cleanliness and hygiene. "PM Modi turned Swachhata Abhiyan as a Jan Andolan and this movement was able to achieve significant milestones in the last nine years. Eradication of open defecation and access of tap water in households throughout the villages of the country have transformed the lives of millions of Indians who were facing these issues for decades," he said.

President of the Chandigarh Senior Citizen Association (CSCA), S.S Randhawa said that the cleanliness campaign is an important step towards creating a clean and hygienic environment. "India should become a clean country and pass this legacy on to the next generation. The vision of our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundation of a clean India which will be a gift for the coming generations," he said.

On the occasion, CWT also honoured 18 sanitation workers of MC Chandigarh for their tireless contribution towards making Chandigarh a clean and hygienic city and help the city to perform well in 'Swachh Survekshan'. CWT honoured them and celebrated their hard work by recognising their contributions.

