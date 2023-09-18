Multi-faith religious leaders under IMF in Chandigarh mark the 73rd birthday of PM Modi with special prayers

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], September 18: Led by the Chancellor of Chandigarh University & Indian Minorities Foundation Convener, Satnam Singh Sandhu, faith leaders from different religions celebrated the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 17) in Chandigarh, by holding special prayers to seek divine blessings for PM Modi's wellbeing.

The faith leaders visited all these religious places to mark the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and pray for his good health and longevity. On the occasion, faith leaders of different religions hailed the visionary leadership of PM Modi who they said has worked for the welfare of every community without any discrimination and led the country on the path to development.

Organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF), special prayers were held at different places of worship to pray for PM Modi on his 73rd birthday in which people of different religions gathered in large numbers in their respective religious places.

The day began with Navgrah puja and Havan at Sanatan Dharma Mandir in Sector 16 followed by Dua and offering of Chadar at Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat Mosque in Sector 45. The delegation then participated in the Holy Mass prayer at Jeevan Jyoti Church-CNI before heading for Kirtan and Ardas at Gurudwara Partakh Darshan Patshahi Chewwi at PGI in Sector 12, Chandigarh. The multi-faith prayers were followed by Langar at the Gurudwara.

The leaders of all the faiths hailed the PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The praised the PM's efforts for making India a 'self-reliant' country for which the success of the Moon mission and G20 summit serve as a testimony.

The Indian Minorities Foundation delegation that participated in the interfaith prayers included Sant Baba Lakha Singh Ji Nanaksar Kaleran; Dr. Shrikant Mishra, Mukhya Archak Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Varanasi; Swami Ameshwar Dass; Vivek Muni, Founder of Acharya Sushil Muni Mission; Acharya Omprakash, Chief Priest Sanatan Dhrama Mandir, Sector 16, Chandigarh; Anil Masih, President, All Churches Council for Punjab and Chandigarh; Mansoor Khan, National President, Sufi Islam Board; Kashish Warsi, President, Sufi Foundation, Moradabad; Bishop Denzel Peoples, Chandigarh Diocese Church of North India (CNI); Rev. Rajan Sharda, Chairman Jeevan Jyoti Church PGI; Sufi Sant Ghulam Haider Kadri; Maulana Habeeb; Khalifa Nahim Chisty Sabri; and Dr Faiyaz Ahmad Fyzie, Author and Socio-Pasmanda Activist, among others.

A group of NRI guests from Australia also took part in the multi-faith prayers held at the Church and Gurudwara for the well-being of PM Modi on the occasion of his birthday. They prayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's well-being and said that he is a strong leader who has not just taken his own nation to the pinnacle of success but also inspired other nations with his visionary approach.

Chancellor, Chandigarh University & IMF Convenor, Satnam Singh Sandhu stated that indeed it is a joyous occasion for all the communities living across the country. "India is blessed to have such a visionary leader who has reshaped the lives of 140 crore India during last nine years. There is sense of relief and peace among all communities ever since Narendra Modi began his premiership in 2014. He is leading the country towards new heights as showcased during the recent G20 summit held in Delhi," said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Satnam Singh Sandhu further said, "The welfare measures taken by PM Modi have been unbiased and indiscriminate. Every community feels valued in PM Modi's governance. India is charting a new course towards becoming a developing nation and PM Modi has made it possible that all communities become equal partners in this journey. He has given special attention to the welfare of poor and underprivileged communities and has emerged as a 'messiah of poor'."

On PM Modi's birthday, the members of all the religious communities came together and gave a message of unity and harmony for the development of India, in line with the PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. PM Modi's birthday became a reason to reinvigorate communal harmony and the social fabric of the country.

Multi-faith prayers, blood donation and interfaith dialogue were held as a part of the Sewa Pakhwada being celebrated to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Next activity in line is the Mega Multispecialty Health Camp on September 24 followed by a cleanliness drive on October 2. Sewa Pakhwada will conclude with Kanyavrat and FitIndia events on October 4.

About Indian Minorities Foundation

India Minorities Foundation, a non- government organization, founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University, is committed to promote patriotism and national pride among minority groups and support to empower individuals and communities. IMF is working to promote a sense of belonging and inclusion. The main objective of IMF is to foster a sense of national pride with a sense of national pride among minority groups by highlighting their shared history, culture, and contributions to the nation, and by encouraging active participation in civic life.

Website address: http://minorities.foundation/

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by the UGC and located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with the A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the fields of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website link: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213336/Chandigarh_University_IMF.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor