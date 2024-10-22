Multibagger Stock ARAPL To Open Up to Retail Shareholders by Joining NSE Mainboard

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: Affordable Robotic and Automation Limited (ARAPL), a marque investor, Vijay Kedia-invested company, has achieved a significant milestone by getting a clearance to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and migrating from the BSE SME Exchange to the BSE Main Board simultaneously. Originally IPO price was Rs85 on the BSE SME Exchange on 4th June 2018. Currently the market cap is more than INR 850 crores, given a return of 900% in last 6 years. ARAPL has shown remarkable growth in the robotics and automation sector, reinforcing its position as a leader in robotics and automation solutions.

Vijay Kedia has been one of the largest individual investors in the company since 2018, when he first invested in this stock. Since then the stock has seen a 900% return. He is also a seed investor in the subsidiary ARAPL RaaS. Post this, he also participated in all investment rounds of ARAPL. Kedia's reinvestment in multiple rounds over a period of six years demonstrates his confidence in the company's growth story, robust potential, and strategic vision.

Founded with a vision to revolutionize the automation industry, ARAPL has grown exponentially since its inception in 2005. The company began as a small enterprise focused on sourcing robotic drawings and child parts for robotic welding lines around the world. Over the years, ARAPL has expanded its footprint globally, establishing subsidiaries in key markets such as China, North America, and Europe, while embracing cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Under the leadership of Milind Padole, ARAPL has consistently prioritized innovation and customer satisfaction. Padole stated, "Our listing on the NSE will be a testament to our unwavering commitment to our investors and all our stakeholders. We aim to leverage this opportunity to further our mission of providing affordable, high-quality automation solutions worldwide. ARAPL RaaS, our subsidiary, is set to revolutionize warehouse automation by deploying autonomous robots. These autonomous vehicles/AMRs/robots are powered by a highly advanced chip/controller called i-ware which is a combination of advanced controllers and various software layers developed by our RaaS team. These software layers are powered by advanced AI, OR, navigation, WMS, and swarm robotics. This i-ware is developed indigenously over the last three years by the RaaS team. Our focus remains on expanding our technological capabilities and enhancing our global outreach. This is a very exciting time as we are at the cusp of radical growth with our expansion plan in USA and Europe markets."

Robinson Phillipose, Co-Founder & CEO of ARAPL RaaS, said, "All our robots, right from the factory, port, warehouse, to the last mile, will see the use of various models of autonomous robots and i-ware. These controllers and software are designed to be modular and can be deployed fully or in part or interpolated."

Rahul Padole, CIO & Co-Founder of ARAPL, said, "At ARAPL, we believe the best is yet to come. The NSE listing wouldn't have been possible without the relentless hard work of our team and the continuous support of our investors. We will keep adding new products that are scalable and provide faster value for our team, investors, and all other stakeholders. We are, and will always remain, committed to all our stakeholders. My task now is to take the company to new heights, add more products, and drive ARAPL forward."

The company's journey to the NSE reflects its dedication to financial transparency and governance, ensuring that stakeholders are well-informed and engaged. ARAPL's strategic partnerships and investments in research and development have positioned it as a leader in the automation sector.

With a strong leadership team and a clear vision for the future, ARAPL is poised to continue its upward trajectory, driving innovation and delivering value to its shareholders and customers alike.

About Affordable Robotic and Automation Limited (ARAPL):

ARAPL is a leading automation solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative and cost-effective services to a diverse customers in Industrial Automation, Warehouse Automation and Automated Parking Solutions. ARAPL spans across 120,000 Sq. Ft in manufacturing capacity and provides robotic solutions in India, USA, China and Asia. With a team of 450+ knowledgeable and enthusiastic professionals ARAPL lays a strong emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction that has set benchmarks in the automation industry.

