MulticoreWare India Named as Great Place to Work for Second Consecutive Year

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28: MulticoreWare India is proud to announce its recognition as a 'Great Place To Work®' for the second consecutive year. The Great Place To Work® Institute is the global authority on work culture, employee experience and creating a high-trust organizational environment.

The honor highlights MulticoreWare's sustained efforts in building and maintaining a corporate environment that values diversity, promotes collaboration, and encourages innovation.

AGK Karunakaran, President & CEO of MulticoreWare said, "Being recognized by Great Place to Work® for the second time is a tremendous honour and a testament to the enduring commitment of our team to cultivate an environment where every individual can thrive, innovate, and excel. This accomplishment reinforces our ongoing dedication to transparent communication to establish and maintain trust, continuous learning to promote excellence and maintaining a work-life balance, ensuring that our employees can grow both personally and professionally."

MulticoreWare Inc. has a global sales presence and delivery centers in India & China. The company started its operations in India in 2012 in Chennai and has expanded its presence in India by establishing a delivery center in Coimbatore. MulticoreWare Inc. has also extended its sales presence in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, broadening its global reach, and is continuing to grow its business operations in Asia.

Shashikanth Jayaraman, CHRO at MulticoreWare said, "Getting recognised as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row underscores our commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment that prioritizes the well-being and development of our employees. This recognition reflects the positive culture we've built together and motivates us to continue enhancing our workplace."

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services in Compilers & Platforms, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Audio & Video Technology (Codecs), Sensor Fusion & Image / Data Processing. Their solutions are used in Media & Broadcasting, Automotive (ADAS/AD), Security & Monitoring, Medical Imaging, Healthcare, IoT, Retail, Logistics, Industrial Automation, Robotics, Smart City and many other verticals. MulticoreWare's industry-leading video codec products (x266™/x265/Ultraziq) have been deployed in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers. Their customers span North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, covering a broad spectrum of vertical markets such as Compute, Mobility & Transportation, Smart Health, Smart Cities, Industry 4.0 and Media & Entertainment.

More information at https://multicorewareinc.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

The Great Place to Work® Certification represents the gold standard in "employer-of-choice" recognition for businesses. It is the only award that is entirely determined by the feedback that workers give about their experiences at work, specifically how frequently they report having a high-trust environment. The Great Place to Work Certification is the industry standard for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience and is widely recognized by both employees and employers. More than 10,000 businesses from 60 different nations submit applications each year to become Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925881/MulticoreWare_Logo.jpg

