Mumba Devi Temple Leaves No Stone Unturned For Devotees’ Comfort; Appreciates Donors’ Support

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: The Mumba Devi Temple has long been a symbol of Mumbai’s rich heritage. About 25,000 people visit the temple every Sunday. Be it the provision of clean drinking water, medical assistance or wheelchair facility for people with mobility challenges, the Mumba Devi Trust has been taking proactive steps to ensure the well-being and comfort of the devotees. This has been made possible by the generous donations of its patrons and believers which include some eminent figures like Mr. Anant Mukesh Ambani.

While talking about Mr. Anant Mueksh Ambani, Hemant Jadhav, Manager of the Mumba Devi Trust said, “Mandir ke development ke liye Anantji ne directly unhein contact karne ke liye bola hai.”

The donations made are not just for upkeep and maintenance of the temple infrastructure, but also help the people associated with the Mumba Devi Temple. Jadhav further added, “Diwali ho, Holi ho, koi bhi tyohaar ho, Anantji ne mandir ke staff ki hamesha madad ki hai. Kisi ko medical help chahiye toh unhone madad ki, Reliance Hospital ne madad ki, Covid ke samay unhone hamare mandir ke poore staff ko 3 baar poore maheene ka raashan donate kiya.”

In the future, the Mumba Devi Trust plans to extend its hand for the good of others, including the construction of an old-age home. They are actively scouting for suitable locations in and around the city to make this vision a reality. This demonstrates the Trust’s unwavering commitment to serving not only the spiritual needs of the community but also its welfare and well-being.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor