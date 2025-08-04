Mumbai Airport achieves steady Q1 in FY26, navigates global headwinds with 13.6 million flyers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai recorded over 13.6 million passengers in the April-June quarter of 2025-26, registering growth despite challenging circumstances in the global aviation industry. On a year-on-year basis, the passenger growth saw a 1.1 per cent uptick.

The quarter also recorded the highest single-day passenger traffic for the quarter on May 30, 2025, with 161,603 passengers.

"Despite disruptions such as regional airspace restrictions, geopolitical conditions, temporary airspace closures in the Middle East, and a momentary dip in passenger sentiment stemming from recent aviation incidents, CSMIA sustained operational momentum and continued to uphold its role as one of India's premier international gateways," according to a statement from CSMIA.

CSMIA said it efficiently facilitated 82,369 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) during the quarter, marking a 1.3 per cent increase over the same quarter of 2024-25.

During the quarter, International ATMs recorded a growth of 3.3 per cent. The busiest day of the quarter was April 30, 2025, with the airport handling 989 ATMs in a single day, the CSMIA statement said.

The top domestic destinations from CSMIA were Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, while the leading international destinations included Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London.

In terms of the first port of departure on international travel regions, the Middle East accounted for the highest share at 48 per cent, followed by the Asia-Pacific region at 30 per cent and Europe at 14 per cent.

CSMIA broadened its airline partner base of international carriers by welcoming Air Astana and Royal Jordanian Airlines, which commenced operations in April and June 2025, respectively, connecting Mumbai with destinations in the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

Apart from introducing connectivity to Amman and Almaty, CSMIA further strengthened its network connecting Fujairah and new domestic connections to Porbandar, Gaya, and Amravati.

In line with CSMIA's Digital First Philosophy, CSMIA unveiled its next-generation Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) during this quarter.

Key Digital enhancements also included wider integration of DigiYatra, deployment of digitally enabled e-gates, self-check-in kiosks and self-baggage drop facilities.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Airports Authority of India (AAI), with AAHL holding a 74 per cent stake.

CSMIA, with a rich history of over 90 years, is spread over 1,900 acres and holds the distinction of being India's second busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic, managing 55.12 million passengers in 2024-25.

