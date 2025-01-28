Mumbai Airport set for transformation with redevelopment of Terminal 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 : Mumbai International Airport, which operates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, is set to embark on a transformation with the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1).

As per a statement from the airport operator on Tuesday, this ambitious project will redefine passenger experience and set an unprecedented standard in sustainability and innovation.

Once complete, the new terminal will be able to manage 20 million passengers annually, an impressive 42 per cent boost in capacity, reflecting the growth of Mumbai, the statement added.

As Mumbai continues to soar as an international aviation hub, the new terminal, with a built-up area of over two million sq. ft., is poised to become a hallmark of digitisation and consumer convenience.

The redevelopment of Terminal 1 will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption to airport operations.

The initial phase involves the demolition of the existing structure, starting from November 2025, followed by construction of the new terminal.

Throughout the process, the airport operator said they will ensure that passenger convenience and safety remains a priority.

CSMIA T2, along with Navi Mumbai International Airport, scheduled to be operational in 2025, will manage the capacity gap created by the demolition of T1, it added.

Together, the airports will accommodate passengers and flight schedules to meet the growing demands of both Mumbai City and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited said, "The team at CSMIA is working tirelessly with our stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition, with minimum disruption to daily operations or passenger experience. This redevelopment is not only about expanding capacityit is about future proofing our city's place on the global stage. Our priority remains to deliver the exceptional service that our passengers have come to expect."

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group.

MIAL is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between AAHL, holding a majority stake of 74 per cent, and the Airports Authority of India, holding the rest 26 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor