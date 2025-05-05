Mumbai Airport unveils digital-first Airport Operations Control Centre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Adani Group-owned Mumbai International Airport has inaugurated a revamped digital Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC).

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) unveiled the state-of-the-art facility, which has undergone a transformation over the past nine months, in the presence of the teams from the stakeholder community, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and from the airport, as per a statement from the airport operator.

The Centre has received significant upgrades to its infrastructure and technology.

The new generation Centre is designed to enhance efficiency by bringing together key airport stakeholders for improved coordination. Enhanced visuals, real-time data, and advanced communication systems empower the team from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to proactively manage both routine operations and emergencies with unprecedented efficiency.

Apart from introduction of cutting-edge technology to support with high-definition interface, the Mumbai Airport AOCC takes digital innovation to the next level with the introduction of aviio - Adani Airports' pioneering digital platform for airport stakeholders.

With aviio, the Centre at the Mumbai airport will evolve into a digitally mature mobile-first, data-driven platform, ensuring real-time situational awareness and decision-making capabilities for better planning, utilisation and optimisationanytime, anywhere.

Speaking on the occasion, Jeet Adani commented, "In today's fast-evolving air travel landscape, maintaining leadership in technology and setting new benchmarks in innovation and operational excellence is crucial for airports. At CSMIA, our commitment to innovation and delivering a seamless passenger experience has been exemplified by the launch of the new gen AOCC powered by aviio."

"This advanced facility enhances collaboration among stakeholders, equipping our teams to manage complex situations effectively, thus pioneering a new era of smart airport operations. Taking this a step further, the introduction of the new gen AOCC on-the-go, powered by aviio, ensures we are no longer confined to physical spaces. With operational control now at our fingertips, we can enable faster decision-making, seamless stakeholder coordination, and greater efficiency in airport management."

Key upgrades to the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) include:

Three videowalls spanning 37 metres provide real-time information from multiple sources, enhancing monitoring capabilities. Along with advanced communication technology, these video walls can highlight critical emergencies for swift action, offering a bird's-eye view of airport operations.

Aerodrome Emergency Control Centre (AECC), inside the AOCC, has state-of-the-art connected videowalls, communication systems and equipment which can be leveraged if there is any type of emergency at the aerodrome.

Scenario-specific content can be populated on videowalls, enabling key decision makers to streamline operations for both routine and critical situations.

Remote annotation capabilities, allowing stakeholders to update videowalls in real time from remote locations.

Introduction of the new gen AOCC on-the-Go powered by aviio, enables the transition into a digitally mature mobile-first, data-driven platform, ensuring real-time situational awareness and decision-making capabilities for better planning, utilisation and optimisation.

Ergonomic seating with IoT-enabled lighting systems for an adaptive working environment.

Revamped conference rooms, breakout areas, pantry, and bunker beds to improve working conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor