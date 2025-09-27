Mumbai airport witnesses arrival of over 5 million international passengers in 8 months

New Delhi [India], September 27 : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) welcomed over 5 million international passengers between January 2025 and August 2025. Over the past three years, international arrivals at the airport have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent, highlighting Mumbai's ever-burgeoning prominence on the global travel map.

According to a media release, with direct connectivity to 55 international destinations, CSMIA has solidified its position as one of the most globally connected airports in the region. The UAE remains CSMIA's largest source market, contributing 1.5 million arrival passengers between January 2025 and August 2025. England and Thailand follow with 0.38 million and 0.32 million international arriving passengers, respectively.

"CSMIA's growing connectivity is also reflected in the seven new international routes added between April 2024 and 2025, linking Mumbai with Al-Fujairah, Tashkent, Krabi, Almaty, Amman, Manchester, and Tbilisi. Meanwhile, emerging destinations such as Colombo (0.17 million arrival passengers), Kuwait (0.16 million arrival passengers), and Dammam (0.16 million arrival passengers) have become significant contributors to passenger volumes in 2025, highlighting evolving travel trends through Mumbai. This expansion demonstrates CSMIA's growing global connectivity and its role in supporting both business and tourism," the release said.

Between January 2025 and August 2025, arrivals rose steadily to over 5 million, compared with 4.8 million during the same period in 2024 and 4.1 million in 2023. The release said that between August 2024 and August 2025, the airport handled 8.24 million international arrival passengers.

January 2025 emerged as a milestone month, with 0.69 million international arrival passengers, marking a 415 per cent increase compared to January 2022, when travel recovery post-COVID had just begun.

Beyond being a transit hub, CSMIA offers a uniquely local experience, ensuring that every traveller's journey begins with a taste of Mumbai's spirit, warmth, and hospitality.

"By combining international connectivity with these distinctly local experiences, the airport ensures that every passenger's journey starts with a sense of Mumbai's culture, heritage, and charm, reinforcing the city's role on the global travel map - a fitting reflection of the spirit celebrated on World Tourism Day," the release concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor