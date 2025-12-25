Mumbai becomes India's first true double-airport metropolis, possible by synergy of double-engine NDA govt: Civil Aviation Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 : Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, congratulated the people of Maharashtra on the opening of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday.

Calling it a "historic moment", he said on a social media platform X that Mumbai becomes India's first true double-airport metropolis, made possible by the "synergy of the double-engine NDA government."

"Congratulations to the people of Maharashtra and especially Mumbai, on the commencement of operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport today. With this historic milestone, Mumbai becomes India's first true double-airport metropolismade possible by the synergy of the double-engine NDA government under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji," he said in a post.

"The state-of-the-art, technology-driven Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a defining moment in India's airport infrastructure journey and sets new benchmarks for capacity, efficiency and passenger experience," he added.

Congratulations to the people of Maharashtra and especially Mumbai, on the commencement of operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport today. With this historic milestone, Mumbai becomes India’s first true double-airport metropolis—made possible by the synergy of the… pic.twitter.com/HfYK3XhV7Z — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) December 25, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, NMIA is strategically positioned to meet the growing air traffic demand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India.

Gautam Adani also shared his thoughts on the opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport for passengers, calling it a "deeply moving moment".

Taking it to a social media post on X, Gautam Adani posted pictures of him at the opening of the NMIA for the passengers and also wrote a heartfelt note.

"In that moment, alongside the war heroes, stood the other quiet architects of the nation - the workers who built this airport with their bare hands and unbreakable spirit; the farmers and their families who feed India; the social workers who selflessly serve millions alongside the Adani Foundation; and our specially abled colleagues who inspire us every single day. For many of them, this was the first flight of their lives," he said.

Developed and operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), NMIA is among India's largest greenfield airport projects.

On Day One, NMIA handled 48 flights connecting nine domestic destinations, serving over 4,000 passengers, Adani Group said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor