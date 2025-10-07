Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam makes the announcement during interaction with first-time voters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7:Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam today announced a new internship programme to involve Gen Z students in civic governance, once Mahayuti comes to power in BMC. Through this internship programme, Gen Z students will contribute to strengthening urban planning and civic administration, said MLA Ameet Satam.

MLA Ameet Satam interacted with first-time voters (Gen Z) today at an event held at YB Chavan Centre, organised by youth organisation India's International Movement to United Nations (IIMUN), one of the world's largest youth-run non-profit organisations. The event was conceptualised and led by Rishabh Shah, founder and president of IIMUN.

“After the BMC elections, we will be launching an internship programme for Gen Z students interested in public policy and governance. Under this initiative, two interns will be assigned to each of Mumbai's 24 administrative wards, with an additional two at the BMC headquarters. This programme will provide an opportunity for 50 young individuals who have completed courses in public policy and governance to observe civic systems, offer suggestions, and prepare research papers to strengthen urban planning and civic administration. After the BMC elections, these interns will actively work within the BMC under the programme,” said MLA Ameet Satam.

MLA Ameet Satam further said that the internship programme will follow a structured professional selection process with clear criteria. This will ensure the most deserving Gen Z candidates are chosen to contribute to civic governance, he added.

MLA Ameet Satam also announced the formation of a study group consisting of experts from IIT and VJTI, which will seek opinions from former BMC municipal commissioners and former chief engineers of stormwater drains. “The study group will analyse Mumbai's topography and average annual rainfall and compare it with other international cities having similar rainfall to devise an effective plan to prevent flooding in the city,” added MLA Ameet Satam.

During the interaction, Satam also spoke on a range of city issues, including roads, flooding, open spaces, waste management, environment, walkability, and safety and security, and shared his vision for Mumbai's future.

