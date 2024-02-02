Mumbai: BMC presents Rs 59,955 crore Budget for 2024-25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : India's richest civic corporation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, presented its budget for 2024-25 on Friday, with a total size of Rs 59,954.75 crore. Total capital expenditure is estimated to be at Rs 31.774.59 crore.

Highest provision worth Rs 31,774.59 crore has been earmarked for strengthening civic facilities.

Financial Assistance worth Rs.1 lakh would be provided to as many as 1,600 self help groups.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is the governing civic body of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

Total health Budget is estimated at Rs 7,191.13 crore, which is 12 per cent of the total Budget. A comprehensive care programme "MukhyaMantri Aarogya Apalya Dari has been planned to further strengthening of 'Aroggyam Kutumbam' scheme.

Cancer prevention Model and Heart Rejuvenation will be established on pilot basis.

A total of Rs. 2900.00 Crore has been earmarked for coastal road project Mumbai Coastal Road (North) Versova to Dahisar 6 Package at Rs.1130.00 Crore; Dahisar Bhayandar Link Road (Coastal Road last leg) Rs.220.00 Crore; and Goregaon - Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Rs. 1870.00 Crore.

First Phase of Mumbai Coastal road to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19, announced BMC commissioner and administrator at a press conference.

It is proposed to implement Access Control Project on Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

A Project costing about Rs 35,955.07 Crore to construct Mumbai Coastal Road Versova interchange to Dahisar interchange and GMLR has been undertaken, the corporation said. The projects are divided in six packages and are expected to be completed in about 48 months.

Chief Minister's Deep Cleaning Programme has been undertaken from Dec 2023. BMC has developed 61 points Standard Operating Procedure (SOP's) to guide this campaign.

Chief Minister's Zero Prescription Policy' is going to be implemented in all BMC hospitals. It has been decided to included all necessary medicines on medicine schedule. Provision proposed Rs 500 Crore.

Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Divyang Financial Assistance scheme : Financial Assistance for Divyang Above 18 years in BMC jurisdiction. Provision made for the same is Rs.111.83 Crore.

BMC decided to provide Financial Assistance for 1600 Self Help Group at Rs.1 lakh per Group.

BMC has launched the 'Chief Minister's Clean Mumbai' Helpline on 7th June 2023 to redress the Sanitation Complaints of the Citizens.

BMC will establish Virangula Kendra for Senior Citizens. 7 Virangula Kendra in 7 Zones of Mumbai.

The BMC will also take up a special Mumbai Mahila Surksha Abhiyan :A provision Rs.100 Crore will be made for effective implementation of this Campaign.

The BMC announced a 7 step strategy under Mumbai's Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan. Approximately daily 700 km. of roads and footpath are to be thoroughly washed by using around 200 tankers and more than 1000 dedicated staff. Provision is Rs 80 Crore for this activities. Rs 25 crore has been set aside for prevention of air pollution in Mumba Rs.25 Crore.

The BMC has made provisions for Water Supply & Sewerage Disposal Sector. The Mumbai Sewerage Disposal Project has been allocated Rs 5044.33 Crore, Water supply project Rs.2400 Crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor