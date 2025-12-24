Mumbai City & Suburban Collectors Hold Joint Meet with Real Estate Bodies to Streamline land administration and revenue related process

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: In a significant step towards coordinated and reform-oriented land administration, the District Collector, Mumbai City, Aanchal Goyal, and the District Collector, Mumbai Suburban, Saurabh Katiyar, held a collective meeting with a Joint Task Force comprising representatives of CREDAI-MCHI, NAREDCO, BDA and PEATA, along with senior officials from both Collectorates.

Setting the tone for the discussions, District Collector, Mumbai City, Aanchal Goyal, stated that the issues raised by the industryparticularly on royalty applicability, procedural timelines, and duplication of surveysare substantive and warrant systemic correction. She noted that both Collectorates are committed to introducing clear, SOP-driven mechanisms that simplify processes, reduce ambiguity, and ensure consistency while maintaining statutory compliance.

District Collector, Mumbai Suburban, Saurabh Katiyar, emphasized that bringing both City and Suburban Collectorates together in a single forum enables coordinated governance and uniform decision-making. He confirmed that suggestions such as unified physical surveys, streamlined amalgamation and subdivision procedures, and improved transparency in land records would be examined through a structured institutional mechanism to ensure practical and time-bound implementation.

The meeting marked one of the first such joint engagements where multiple real estate associations deliberated collectively with both Collectorates. The Collectors appreciated the unified and solution-oriented representations made by the industry for the larger public and economic good.

Mr. Rushi Mehta, Secretary CREDAI MCHI and Mr. Manan Shah led the wide ranging discussions which included the applicability of royalty on excavated soil, especially the need to exclude royalty where material is not transported outside the project site, as well as challenges relating to short validity periods, inaccuracies in excavation quantity calculations, and approval delays. Both Collectors assured that simplified and time-bound SOPs for royalty permissions would be introduced to comprehensively address these concerns.

Deliberations also focused on prolonged timelines for amalgamation and subdivision proposals, with assurances that dedicated SOPs would be framed to significantly curtail delays. Another major reform discussed was the introduction of a single, unified physical survey usable for multiple purposes such as NA permissions, demarcation, amalgamation/subdivision, and handover of amenities, thereby avoiding duplication and repeated site visits.

Commenting on behalf of the industry, Mr. Sukhraj Nahar, President, CREDAI - MCHI said, "The issues raised todayroyalty applicability, procedural delays, duplication of surveys, and approval timelinesare genuine and long-pending. The joint commitment of both Collectorates to SOP-driven processes, unified surveys, and a steering committee reflects a shared intent to deliver practical, time-bound reforms that improve ease of doing business while strengthening transparency and governance."

Adding to this, Mr. Kamlesh Thakur, President Elect, NAREDCO Maharashtra observed, "This meeting marks a decisive shift towards collaborative policymaking. SOP-led clarity on royalty, surveys, and approvals will significantly enhance predictability and confidence across the real estate ecosystem."

Supporting the initiative, Mr. Vikram Mehta, President, BDA, and Mr. Sandip Isore, President, PEATA, noted that unified procedures and streamlined approvals would meaningfully reduce procedural redundancies and operational delays.

The Joint Task Force reaffirmed its commitment to continued engagement with the administration to ensure that these discussions translate into tangible, on-ground reforms across Mumbai's real estate sector and towards that end a steering committee would be formed which would include officers from the office of the Collector and various ancillary departments to deliberate and streamline procedural bottlenecks and suggest policy changes to be implemented at either the Collector level or recommended to Government for further necessary action.

