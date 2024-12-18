Mumbai CSMIA airport drives growth in November with 4.8 million passengers, 11% in cargo volumes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai sustained its momentum in November 2024, recording notable growth in passenger traffic and operational efficiency.

In a statement, the airport reported welcoming 4.77 million passengers, comprising 3.40 million domestic and 1.37 million international travellers.

Throughout the month, CSMIA managed 27,200 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs). The busiest day was November 27, 2024, with 941 flights handled in a single day.

"This strong performance was driven by growing demand for both domestic and international air travel during the festive season. CSMIA's expanding network and focus on providing top-notch services played a key role in meeting this demand, further cementing its position as a major hub for air travel," the airport said in its statement on Wednesday.

Among domestic destinations, Delhi, Bangalore, and Goa emerged as the top three locations, catering to both leisure and business travellers. Internationally, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London were the most popular routes.

Additionally, CSMIA efficiently managed an impressive 71,046 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo, comprising 18,653 MT of domestic shipments and 52,393 MT of international consignments.

Key domestic cargo included consolidated shipments, engineering goods, and postal mail, while international consignments were led by automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. The top-performing domestic cargo destinations were Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata, with London, Frankfurt, and Dubai dominating as international hubs.

Cargo operations showed resilience, achieving an 11 per cent growth compared to November 2023, when 63,924 MT were handled. This growth was significantly driven by a 32 per cent rise in the movement of automobile products, highlighting an upward trend in this segment. During November 2024, cargo operations recorded 699 ATMs, including 349 domestic and 350 international movements.

