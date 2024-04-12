Mumbai doctor performs record 594 Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeries in one year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12: Dr. Vividh Makwana, Orthopedic surgeon and his team from Apex Superspeciality Hospital in Borivali have achieved a remarkable milestone of conducting 594 successful robotic knee replacement surgeries in a span of 12 months. This achievement marks a first in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, bringing advanced robotic surgery to the forefront of medical care.

Last year Apex superspeciality Hospital which is located in Borivali has launched an advanced robotic knee replacement system that is set to empower the orthopedic surgeons to plan the knee replacement days before they enter the operation theatre to actually conduct the procedure. With the help of advanced robotic knee replacement systems surgical approach is minimally invasive and bone cuts are very smooth.

Cuvis minimizes tissue injury, decreases blood loss and post-operative pain significantly. There is almost no chance of infection from this surgery because of minimal human intervention. CUVIS Joint, the world's best fully active robotic knee replacement system which is now making knee replacement surgeries more accurate, transparent and hassle-free and comes as a bliss for those suffering from severe arthritis.

Commenting on this Dr. Vividh Makwana, Orthopedic surgeon from Apex Superspeciality Hospital (Part of Apex Group of Hospitals) says, “This landmark is an evidence of our firm commitment to superiority and patient-centric care. Representing its adaptability and effectiveness, this program has significantly enhanced the quality of life for patients across various age groups. While robotic knee replacement surgery offers considerable benefits for the elderly and younger patients, its use in younger individuals is restricted to those who've suffered from Secondary Osteoarthritis due to trauma or Rheumatoid Arthritis.

At Apex Group of Hospitals, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. Our persistent pursuit of cutting-edge technology, combined with our mission to make advanced healthcare affordable, ensures that patients from all walks of life benefit from the best medical outcomes. CUVIS Joint, the world's best fully active robotic knee replacement system which is now making knee replacement surgeries more accurate, transparent and hassle-free and comes as a bliss for those suffering from severe arthritis problems among all ages citizens especially senior citizens. Robotic knee surgery is precise, minimizing tissue damage, scarring, and infection risks. The surgeries provide patients with accuracy and safety”

We are gratified to have touched this landmark and we are happy with the glowing feedback from the patients. I would like to congratulate to Dr. Vijay Patil (Orthopaedic Surgeon) & Dr. Sagar Yesale (Anesthetist) and our entire medical team of the Hospital. Apex Group of Hospitals has always believed in keeping up with the innovations and we invest in the latest technologies so that we can provide better clinical outcomes.

Robotic surgery, combined with our world class surgeons & operation team, has shown a diverse advantage over conventional methods due to more precision, better results, faster recovery, and high-performance implant use added by Dr. Vividh Makwana, Orthopedic surgeon from Apex Group of Hospitals.

Apex Group of Hospitals is a chain of Hospitals managed and run by expert Medical Professionals with experience of 25 years. Currently Apex group of Hospitals manages more than 350+ beds and provides qualitative healthcare services to the people of Mumbai and surrounding areas. Apex Hospitals is located in Borivali, Kandivali & Mulund.

