Mumbai gets 2nd airport as Navi Mumbai International Airport starts operations

Ahmedabad, Dec 25 Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) began commercial operations on Thursday -- marking a major milestone for Mumbai’s aviation sector and India’s infrastructure growth.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani personally welcomed the first set of passengers, calling the moment a proud day for both Mumbai and the country.

“Welcoming NMIA’s first passengers alongside the Param Vir Chakra awardees offered a glimpse of India now taking shape,” Gautam Adani said.

“Standing with workers, farmers, social workers and colleagues with disabilities, captured the spirit of a nation moving forward with confidence and compassion,” Adani Group Chairman stated.

The new airport, officially named Navi Mumbai International Airport, opened to the public on December 25.

With its launch, Mumbai has joined global cities such as London and New York that operate multiple airports to manage growing air traffic.

The airport is expected to ease congestion at ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’ and support the region’s long-term travel needs.

The airport is developed and operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited.

It is one of India’s largest greenfield airport projects and has been completed in record time.

The first commercial flight, IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, landed at 8 am and was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute.

On its first day of operations, the airport handled 48 flights connecting nine domestic cities and served more than 4,000 passengers.

Peak traffic was seen in the early morning hours, indicating strong demand from day one.

Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airports Holdings Limited, said the new airport will help build a strong and resilient multi-airport system for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, improve passenger experience and support future aviation growth.

“NMIA establishes a resilient multi-airport system for the MMR, boosting capacity, enhancing passenger experience and futureproofing the region’s aviation growth,” Jeet Adani said.

On the eve of the launch, the airport hosted a large drone show featuring over 1,500 synchronised drones.

