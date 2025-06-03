Mumbai Hosts Grand Finale of the 21st Rubaru Mr. India – World’s Biggest Male Pageant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: The city of dreams witnessed a historic evening as it played host to the grand finale of the 21st Rubaru Mr India, the world's biggest male pageant. Held at the vibrant venue Butterfly High, the prestigious event celebrated excellence, talent and purpose-driven charisma among India's finest male pageant aspirants.

The evening saw the presence of several prominent personalities from the fashion and entertainment industry, including Dr. Deepika Krishna, Sandip Soparrkar, Rohit Verma, Yuvraj Juneja, Gurpreet Chadha, Divya Agarwal, Dr. Rita Gangwani and Jason Dylan Bretfelean.

Hosted by the charismatic Ruchita Sharma, the event culminated in the crowning of India's official representatives to some of the most celebrated international male pageants. The winners of the evening were – Madhuram Daga (Rubaru Mr. India International), Rakesh Bhosekar (Rubaru Mr. India Global), Nipun Singh (Rubaru Mr. India Manhunt International), Anantha Krishna (Rubaru Mr. India Caballero Universal), Sonish Hinduja (Rubaru Mr. India Friendship International), Manjoy Bhattacharya (Rubaru Mr. India Glam International), Abhinav Ballary (Rubaru Mr. India Tourism World), Gokul Sahu (Rubaru Mr. India National Universe) and Rhythm Garg (Rubaru Mr. India Brand Ambassador). With its dazzling lineup and high-octane energy, this edition of Rubaru Mr. India proved why it continues to be a benchmark in the Indian and global pageant circuit.

This year's edition was marked by remarkable collaborations with some of the most influential names and brands in the fashion and entertainment industry. Renowned fashion photographer Amit Khanna lent his creative vision as the Associate Sponsor and Official Photographer. Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd. lit up the city as the Outdoor Media Partner, while Picture N Kraft helmed all media responsibilities as the Media Partner. Imagecity Magazine was onboard as the Magazine Partner, and House of NM by Nidhi Munim set style standards as the Swimwear Partner.

The contestants were mentored and groomed under the expert eye of Parimal Mehta, Founder of Blanckanvas Institute, the official Grooming Partner, and he was also the show director for the event. Additionally, pageant coach extraordinaire Rita Gangwani provided valuable insights and training, further refining the participants' presence and persona.

Hair and makeover for the finale were seamlessly executed by Sahil Anand Arora, while Sentiments Chocolates added a sweet touch as the Gifting Partner. Vishal Thawani, reprising his role as Official Designer, brought elegance and innovation to the contestants’ wardrobes. The overall well-being and fitness of the candidates were managed by Immunosciences by Deepika Krishna, the official Nutrition Partner. One of the major highlights of the event was the special performance delivered by international singer, Aoora.

Founded in 2004, Rubaru Mr. India has grown into the world’s largest platform for male pageantry, consistently delivering international winners of Indian origin. This year’s event was especially significant as it marked the return of the competition to Mumbai after a six-year hiatus.

Under the leadership of Pankaj Kharbanda (Managing Director) and Manav Ranka (Director), Rubaru Mr. India continues to redefine the standards of male pageantry in India and globally.

“Rubaru Mr. India has always stood as a platform that not only celebrates charisma and confidence but also nurtures purpose-driven individuals. This year, we are proud to unveil a new generation of champions who embody discipline, diversity, and determination. It's more than just a title—it's a transformational journey, and we are honoured to be guiding it forward,” said Pankaj Kharbanda and Manav Ranka

As the curtains close on the 21st edition, Rubaru Mr India continues to shine as a launchpad for the country's most promising male talents, creating global icons with Indian roots.

