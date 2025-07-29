Mumbai, India – ElitePlus++ Business Services will host the 12th Speciality Films and Flexible Packaging Global Summit and Expo – 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: ElitePlus++ Business Services will host the 12th Speciality Films & Flexible Packaging Global Summit & Expo – 2025, the World's Largest Summit dedicated to Films and Flexibles for Packaging and Special Applications, on 3 – 4 September 2025 at the Reliance Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.

This event is supported by India's Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (DCPC). It unites key players from across the value chain — from Raw Material Producers and Machinery Manufacturers to Converters, Recyclers, Brand Owners, and Policymakers.

The Summit is timed to follow the INC-5.2 negotiations in Geneva and serves as a critical platform to bring together international industry experts to translate key global policy outcomes into actionable insights for India's plastics packaging sector.

ElitePlus's Speciality Films and Flexible Packaging Summit has become the largest global gathering in this important segment, attracting Global and Indian business leaders as Speakers, Panelists, Exhibitors, and Delegates. Its participation has consistently grown over the years, and this year, we are expecting over 2,200 delegates from 20+ countries — a fantastic number for a two-day summit.

Confirmed Keynote and Plenary Speakers:

Mr. Varun Gupta, Director Supply Chain, South Asia Region, Nestlé India

Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, UFlex Group

Mr. Jacob Duer, President & CEO, Alliance to End Plastic Waste

Shri Deepak Mishra, Joint Secretary (PC), Dept. of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers

Mr. Robert Cotton, R&D Director – Packaging Sustainable Materials, PepsiCo

Mr. Daniel Nordigaarden, Partner, McKinsey & Company, Canada

Mr. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri

Senior officials from MoEF&CC

Invited: Chairmen of FSSAI and CPCB (confirmation awaited)

Key Themes:

In line with India's recycled content mandates, the summit will highlight:

Role of Recyclers and Plastic Waste Processors (PWPs)

Enabling circular economy solutions across Flexible and Rigid packaging

Collaboration on PCR usage, traceability, and regulatory alignment

Verticals Represented:

Flexible & Rigid Plastics Packaging

Recyclers & Plastic Waste Processors

Smart Packaging & Process Automation

Policymakers from DCPC, MOEF&CC, FSSAI, CPCB

FMCG, Pharma, Personal Care

Converters & Tech Film Producers

Resin Producers

Machinery Manufacturers

Business Sessions & Panel Discussions Will Focus On:

Circular Economy Breakthroughs – Sustainable loops, PCR integration

Rigid–Flexible Integration – Hybrid formats

Post INC-5.2 Regulatory Insights – EPR, sustainability

Digital Packaging Transformation – AI design, smart packaging

Next-Gen Materials – Coatings, mono-materials, recyclability

Emerging Sector Applications – EVs, solar, e-commerce, FMCG

Disruptive Tech Dialogues – Automation, chemical recycling, decarbonization

Pre-K Show Preview – Sneak peek at upcoming global launches

New Growth Verticals – Renewable energy, personal care, infra

Summit Highlights:

2200+ delegates, 800+ organizations, 22+ countries

85+ leaders delivering impactful presentations

Panels on technology, regulations, and strategy

10 business sessions with Q&A

125+ exhibitors with innovative displays

2 days of high-impact networking

Strong presence of brand owners & end-users

Pre-scheduled B2B meetings via ElitePlus++ Scheduler

Contact for Participation:

Delegate Registrations, Partnership, Stalls:

delegate@eliteplus.co.in

partner.support@eliteplus.co.in

+91 96196 34690

www.eliteplus.co.in

