Mumbai, India – ElitePlus++ Business Services will host the 12th Speciality Films and Flexible Packaging Global Summit and Expo – 2025
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: ElitePlus++ Business Services will host the 12th Speciality Films & Flexible Packaging Global Summit & Expo – 2025, the World's Largest Summit dedicated to Films and Flexibles for Packaging and Special Applications, on 3 – 4 September 2025 at the Reliance Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.
This event is supported by India's Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (DCPC). It unites key players from across the value chain — from Raw Material Producers and Machinery Manufacturers to Converters, Recyclers, Brand Owners, and Policymakers.
The Summit is timed to follow the INC-5.2 negotiations in Geneva and serves as a critical platform to bring together international industry experts to translate key global policy outcomes into actionable insights for India's plastics packaging sector.
ElitePlus's Speciality Films and Flexible Packaging Summit has become the largest global gathering in this important segment, attracting Global and Indian business leaders as Speakers, Panelists, Exhibitors, and Delegates. Its participation has consistently grown over the years, and this year, we are expecting over 2,200 delegates from 20+ countries — a fantastic number for a two-day summit.
Confirmed Keynote and Plenary Speakers:
- Mr. Varun Gupta, Director Supply Chain, South Asia Region, Nestlé India
- Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, UFlex Group
- Mr. Jacob Duer, President & CEO, Alliance to End Plastic Waste
- Shri Deepak Mishra, Joint Secretary (PC), Dept. of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers
- Mr. Robert Cotton, R&D Director – Packaging Sustainable Materials, PepsiCo
- Mr. Daniel Nordigaarden, Partner, McKinsey & Company, Canada
- Mr. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri
- Senior officials from MoEF&CC
- Invited: Chairmen of FSSAI and CPCB (confirmation awaited)
Key Themes:
In line with India's recycled content mandates, the summit will highlight:
- Role of Recyclers and Plastic Waste Processors (PWPs)
- Enabling circular economy solutions across Flexible and Rigid packaging
- Collaboration on PCR usage, traceability, and regulatory alignment
Verticals Represented:
- Flexible & Rigid Plastics Packaging
- Recyclers & Plastic Waste Processors
- Smart Packaging & Process Automation
- Policymakers from DCPC, MOEF&CC, FSSAI, CPCB
- FMCG, Pharma, Personal Care
- Converters & Tech Film Producers
- Resin Producers
- Machinery Manufacturers
Business Sessions & Panel Discussions Will Focus On:
- Circular Economy Breakthroughs – Sustainable loops, PCR integration
- Rigid–Flexible Integration – Hybrid formats
- Post INC-5.2 Regulatory Insights – EPR, sustainability
- Digital Packaging Transformation – AI design, smart packaging
- Next-Gen Materials – Coatings, mono-materials, recyclability
- Emerging Sector Applications – EVs, solar, e-commerce, FMCG
- Disruptive Tech Dialogues – Automation, chemical recycling, decarbonization
- Pre-K Show Preview – Sneak peek at upcoming global launches
- New Growth Verticals – Renewable energy, personal care, infra
Summit Highlights:
- 2200+ delegates, 800+ organizations, 22+ countries
- 85+ leaders delivering impactful presentations
- Panels on technology, regulations, and strategy
- 10 business sessions with Q&A
- 125+ exhibitors with innovative displays
- 2 days of high-impact networking
- Strong presence of brand owners & end-users
- Pre-scheduled B2B meetings via ElitePlus++ Scheduler
Contact for Participation:
Delegate Registrations, Partnership, Stalls:
delegate@eliteplus.co.in
partner.support@eliteplus.co.in
+91 96196 34690
www.eliteplus.co.in
