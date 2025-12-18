Mumbai International Airport sets new record with 1.76 lakh passenger traffic on Nov 29

New Delhi [India], December 18 : Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) set new records for passenger traffic in November 2025. The airport handled more than 48.88 lakh passengers during the month.

"The strong showing was driven by sustained festive and winter travel demand, supported by extensive domestic and international connectivity," Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said in a press release.

The airport broke its own records for the most passengers in a single day three times in November, according to the release.

These records were set on November 15, 22, and 29. The busiest day ever for the airport was November 29, when 1.76 lakh passengers used the terminal. This shows that more and more people are choosing to travel by air, the release said.

During the month of November, the airport managed around 27,960 flights. Of all the travellers, more than 34 lakh people flew to places within India. Over 14 lakh people travelled to other countries. For international travel, Dubai was the most popular city with over 2 lakh passengers. London and Abu Dhabi were also very busy routes. For travel within India, Delhi was the top city with more than 6 lakh passengers, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai.

On the record-breaking day of November 29, there were about 1.22 lakh domestic travellers and over 54,000 international travellers. This achievement occurred just after the airport recorded its highest number of daily flights on November 21, with 1,036 planes taking off or landing. The airport was well-prepared to handle so many people during this very busy time.

On that busiest day of November 29, the most popular international flights were to Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, and Doha. For domestic trips, many people flew to Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor