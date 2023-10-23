Mumbai Millet Mela and Walkathon Celebrates Millets and Unveils Innovative Brand "HingyTwist" by Shubh Food Industries

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: On a bright and breezy morning, the MMRDA grounds in the heart of Mumbai's bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) witnessed a ground-breaking event that celebrated India's rich heritage while looking forward to a healthier, more sustainable future. The Mumbai Millet Mela and Walkathon held on October 21, 2023, was a testament to India's commitment to millets, with the theme "The International Year of Millets" taking centre stage.

The event witnessed a distinguished guest of honour, Loksabha MP Poonam Mahajan, who delivered an inspiring speech that resonated with the event's theme of bringing back millets and promoting millet-based diets among the younger generation of India.

This visionary initiative was spearheaded by none other than India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who set forth a call to inspire the world through the adoption of millets. The event served as a catalyst for the resurgence of millets, deeply rooted in Indian tradition and now making a global comeback in 2023, championing healthier diets and sustainable agricultural practices.

Millets, often referred to as "the forgotten grains," have been an integral part of Indian culinary culture for centuries. From bajra and jowar to ragi and foxtail millet, these grains have nourished generations, offering a rich source of essential nutrients, dietary fibre, and various health benefits. Now, as the world seeks sustainable and nutritionally sound alternatives, millets are poised to reclaim their position on the global stage.

The Mumbai Millet Mela and Walkathon were more than just a celebration; they were a declaration of intent. India, through this endeavour, not only promises a healthier future for its citizens but also aims to set an example for the world. The event showcased the invaluable role that millet can play in nourishing both people and the planet.

One standout participant in this noble initiative was Shubh Food Industries Private Limited, an organization committed to pioneering innovative, health-conscious food products.

Nitou Shah Gambhir, the newly appointed Vice President of Shubh Food Industries, stepped forward to unveil "HingyTwist" and introduce it to the audience. This innovative product, a gluten-free version of the beloved Indian spice, Hing (Asafoetida), blended with the goodness of millets, is poised to redefine Indian culinary traditions. Gaurav Gambhir, Managing Director of Shubh Food Industries, shared his saying that, "HingyTwist brings the best of both worlds - tradition and innovation. It's a gluten-free solution that pays homage to India's culinary heritage while addressing the needs of today's health-conscious consumers."

The marriage of Hing and millets in HingyTwist is a testament to the fusion of tradition and innovation, combining two superfoods to bring a perfect balance of nutrition to everyday meals. As gluten-free diets gain popularity, HingyTwist addresses a growing need while paying homage to India's culinary heritage.

Shubh Food Industries received an award from Loksabha MP, Pooja Mahajan and the FSSAI commissioner, Abhimanyu Kale, acknowledging their commitment to promoting healthier eating and sustainability. The recognition highlighted the importance of corporate partnerships in advancing India's millet revolution.

The Mumbai Millet Mela and Walkathon was not just a one-day celebration; it was a call to action, an inspiration for a healthier India and a greener planet. Shubh Food Industries' role as the official sponsor for the event and the introduction of HingyTwist has made a significant impact on the millet revolution, reinforcing the idea that millet is the future of healthier diets. This event was a milestone, and with the support of innovative products like HingyTwist, the millet revolution in India is poised to flourish.

Let us come together for a healthier India and inspire the world to embrace the goodness of millet. The journey has begun, and India is leading the way.

To know more, visit https://shubhfoodproducts.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor