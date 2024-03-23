Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd. and MTD NGO Partner for Upgraded to Emergency Center

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd, a portfolio company of Interise Trust, has collaborated with Making The Difference-NGO to upgrade the Primary Health Centre in Padgha, Bhiwandi. The initiative has helped build a fully functional emergency centre aimed at improving healthcare accessibility and emergency response along the busy Mumbai Nashik Expressway.

The Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd., owned by Interise Trust, goes beyond collecting tolls to make a genuine difference. A distinguished gathering marked the inauguration of an ambitious effort to upgrade the Padgha Primary Health Center into a fully operational Emergency Center. Ms Chaaya Devi Shisode, Zilla Parishad CEO, Shri Pawan Kant, CEO of Interise Trust, and other dignitaries graced the event. Other notable attendees included Shri Gangadhar Parage, District Health Officer; Shri Pushkar Priyadrashi, SBU Head; Shri Kishore Mahadev Pardeshi, Local Representative; Shri Mangesh Rugale, AGM; Dr Madhav Waghmare and Dr Pravin Parmar, Medical Officers; Shri Pradeep Ghorpade, Block Development Officer of Bhiwandi; and Mr Deepak Vishwakarma, Founder & President of Making The Difference-NGO. This collaborative effort by Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd. and Making The Difference-NGO addresses a long-standing concern about numerous accidents on the Mumbai Express Highway, a cause both the company and local government are delighted to tackle.

“They are doing a remarkable job; their provision of high-quality equipment to the Center will undoubtedly elevate our service. This pilot project marks the beginning of a transformative journey, as we’ve identified eight more PHCs for future development with CSR support. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Interise Trust & Making The Difference – NGO Team for spearheading this wonderful initiative.” – Smt. Chhaya Shisode, Chief Executive Officer, Thane Zilla Parishad

“I have personally experienced the tragic loss of my brother due to the absence of adequate medical facilities during an accident. This innovative Public Private Partnership stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to serving the community. It is indeed a profound honour for us to play a role in such a commendable initiative.” – Shri Pawan Kant, CEO, Interise Trust.

Padgha’s Primary Health Center is conveniently positioned on the expressway and serves both travellers and residents. Unfortunately, accidents occur frequently on highways. Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd. recognised the need for better emergency care and took action, turning the facility into a fully equipped emergency centre.

This upgrade wasn’t done alone. Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd. collaborated with the NGO Making The Difference and upgraded the Emergency Center with modern technology and equipment. This ensures that accident victims and others in need receive timely and effective medical care.

The reformed Emergency Center in Padgha, a collaborative effort between Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd. and Making The Difference-NGO, exemplifies the power of private-nonprofit partnerships. This transformative initiative addresses a critical need – timely medical intervention for accidents along the Mumbai Nashik Expressway. The centre can now provide life-saving care with modern amenities, drastically lowering mortality and long-term consequences.

This initiative not only sets a compelling example for other companies to prioritise social responsibility but also acts as a ray of hope, potentially saving countless lives and improving the well-being of individuals who use the expressway.

For more information, please visit: http://www.mtdngo.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor