Mumbai ranks 6th globally in data centre under-construction capacity: Report

New Delhi, June 3 Mumbai ranks sixth globally in data centre under-construction capacity, surpassing global hubs like London and Dublin while demonstrating the city’s rapidly growing status as a data centre hub, a report showed on Tuesday.

Mumbai is emerging as a significant contributor to capacity expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The report by Cushman & Wakefield said that Mumbai ranks as the seventh most established data centre market in the APAC region.

At the end of 2024, the city had 335 MW of data centre capacity under construction, which, once completed, will expand its operational capacity by 62 per cent.

“India’s data centre landscape is undergoing a strategic shift. Mumbai has firmly positioned itself among the top global markets, while Pune is emerging as a key data centre hub in the APAC region. India’s data center sector has attracted prominent international operators and investors, even as domestic players continue to expand capacity,” said Gautam Saraf, Executive Managing Director–Mumbai and New Business, India, Cushman & Wakefield.

This dual momentum — global confidence and local commitment — underscores the country’s readiness to scale sustainably.

“The next few years will see India add over 2.7 GW of capacity across under-construction and planned projects, reinforcing its position as a future-ready digital infrastructure powerhouse,” he mentioned.

The report, covering 97 global markets, highlighted power access, land availability, and infrastructure as key factors shaping data centre development.

In Mumbai, the data centre growth is further supported by digital infrastructure upgrades. This year may witness the completion of three crucial undersea data cable projects landing in Mumbai.

These are expected to significantly increase India’s internet capacity and speed, enhancing inter-regional digital connectivity with Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The completion of these projects will further elevate Mumbai’s position as a major connectivity hub in the Southeast Asian region, said the report.

Ranked 4th among APAC’s top emerging data centre markets, Pune is rapidly becoming a preferred destination for hyperscalers and enterprise-grade colocation facilities.

As of Q1 2025, Pune’s operational data centre stock stands at 112 IT MW. With an additional 190 IT MW of capacity currently in the under-construction or planned stages, across key corridors such as Hinjewadi and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the city is well-positioned for accelerated growth, said the report.

