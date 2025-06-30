Mumbai records best half-yearly performance with 75,982 property registrations

Mumbai, June 30 Mumbai city (under BMC jurisdiction) registered 75,982 property sales in the January-June period (H1 2025), marking a 5 per cent (on-year) increase, according to a report on Monday.

Revenue from these registrations rose by 15 per cent (on-year) to Rs 6,727 crore, with both metrics recording their strongest half-yearly performance since 2013, said the report by Knight Frank India.

The month of June recorded registration of 11,521 properties, denoting a moderation of 1 per cent, while revenue from these registrations totalled Rs 1,031 crores, reflecting a 2 per cent rise versus the same month last year. Registrations were primarily residential with 80 per cent registrations in the segment.

“Mumbai’s residential market continues to reflect steady buyer confidence, as registrations consistently stay above the 11,000-mark year-on-year. What’s particularly encouraging is that this sustained demand has led to the city’s strongest half-yearly performance in over a decade,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

While we’ve seen some cooling in the mid-price segments, the appetite for larger homes and properties priced above Rs 5 crore remains strong, driving healthy revenue collections, he mentioned.

June reflected a distinct shift in buyer activity, with momentum skewed towards the higher price brackets. The share of registrations for properties priced above Rs 5 crore rose from 5 per cent in June last year to 6 per cent.

Apartments up to 1,000 sq ft continued to dominate Mumbai’s residential registrations in June, accounting for 84 per cent of all transactions, broadly stable compared to 83 per cent in June 2024.

Within this, the 500–1,000 sq ft segment remained the most popular, inching up from 44 per cent to 45 per cent.

The share of units up to 500 sq ft held steady at 39 per cent YoY. Larger apartments maintained their presence, with units sized 1,000–2,000 sq ft unchanged at 13 per cent and those above 2,000 sq ft steady at 3 per cent.

This underscores the enduring preference for compact homes, even as a niche segment of buyers continues to explore more spacious living options, said the report.

